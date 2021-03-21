IS ANYBODY LISTENING? | Address the grievance of the residents of Hajibagh, Zainakote

We, the residents of Hajibagh, Zainakote, want to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards a place that is close to the famous Hokersar wetland. It is a short cut way to reach Zainakote, HMT, Khushipora, Shalteng, etc. However, for nine months, no tangible solution has been made to get rid of the mud covering it. This has caused a lot of inconvenience to everyone in this area. We request the concerned authorities to look into this matter.

Syed Mustafa Ahmad,

Student

Macadamize road in Gousia Colony, Chanapora

We, the residents of Gousia colony, lane 3, Lalnagar, Chanapora, would like to bring to the notice of R&B department that PHE(Jal Shakti) department had laid underground pipes in our lane one year ago, but they finished the work without repairing the road. It is now creating hurdles for pedestrians and vehicles. We request the R&B department to look into the matter snd macadamize the road at the earliest.

Residents

Repair road in Shar I Shalli

We, the residents of Shar I Shalli, are facing tremendous inconvenience due to the damaged roads in our locality. We had brought the matter to the notice of Advisor to LG Farooq Ahmad Khan, but no action has been taken yet. We also raised the grievance with DC Pulwama, but again no action was taken. During the Back to Village programme, we again raised the issue, but nobody is listening to us. The road is in deplorable condition with countless potholes. Moreover, things worsen during the rainy season when potholes are not visible due to the poor drainage system, and the area becomes accident-prone. The residents are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the road condition. We hope the administration, especially new Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, will look into the matter seriously and redress our grievance on a priority basis.

Ashaq Ahmad Lone,

Resident

Regularisation of REK teachers

In 2019, 2750 Rehbar-e-Khel teachers were appointed by selection committees of different districts formed by the Government. Many of the appointed teachers are having PG, M. Phil and Ph. D degrees. But they are being paid only ₹100 per day by the department, which is not enough for them to take care of their families. In this regard, a delegation of United Front of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers headed by President Mr Sabzar, Gen. Secretary Mr Javid Iqbal and Mr Mudasir Muzzafer met various Union Ministers, including Hon’ble Union Minister Dr Jatinder Singh. All the Hon’ble Ministers have given a patient hearing and had assured the delegation that all the issues shall be resolved at the earliest.

The former Lt. Governor G. C. Murmu had also constituted a committee in order to revise the policy in February 2020, but nothing has been done to date in this regard.

I, on behalf of the United Front of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers, request the concerned authorities to take immediate steps to regularise the services of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers so that our worries are set at rest.

Syed Aijaz Ul Haq

REK teacher and PhD Scholar

Jal Jeevan Mission employees demand revocation of the PFM system

We, the Jal Jeevan Mission employees, would like to bring our plight to the notice of concerned authorities. This refers to the releasing of honorarium of centrally scheme employees,(Jal Jeevan mission) through the PFM system, instead of treasures. Pertinently, our honorarium is being released after eight or nine months. Now the PFM system takes more than one month in processing the formalities, which has added us more miseries in releasing our honorarium on time. In the PFM system, the pay advice is now being signed by superitendinting engineer of the concerned district, when one superintending engineer of Jal Shakti department is controlling two districts simultaneously in Kashmir division and takes time to send pay advice from one district to another district for countersigning. The pay advice is then sent to the planning department of Jal Shakti department, civil secretariat, Jammu for consent, which is a burdensome process.

We fervently appeal Hona,ble LT Governor, J&K to revoke the PFM system and reimplement treasury system so that our sufferings will be mitigated.

Employees

Appoint BMO at SDH, Sopore

The two hundred bedded SDH, Sopore is headless for the last few months, and no one is paying heed to it even after repeated requests by the locals and other representative bodies.

The hospital caters to dozens of villages in its catchment area, and thousands of patients visit the hospital every day. The non-availability of BMO has not only affected the administrative setup badly but also the smooth functioning of the hospital. It has hit not only common people but also the internal affairs of the hospital. Currently, a junior doctor is heading the hospital on officiating basis. However, given the workload of the hospital, a well experienced and able administrator is needed to tackle the issues. The former BMO left the SDH, Sopore, in January 2021, but since then, the post of the BMO is vacant.

Tajamul Islam

Resident

Declare the results of the examinations conducted for nurses’ posts

We, the aspirants of the posts of nurses, appeared at the examination conducted by the SKIMS in the last week of October 2020. But even after five months, the results have not been declared, and they have also not given any reason for the delay. We request the authorities to declare the results as soon as possible to end the problems faced by the aspirants.

Aspirants

Lack of healthcare facilities at district hospital, Kulgam

We, the people of different villages of Kulgam, are facing a lot of problems due to the non-availability of doctors and healthcare facilities of the district hospital, Kulgam. Every day thousands of patients visit the hospital, but the facilities are not available, and these poor people cannot afford to go to private hospitals. Therefore, the health sector is badly hit in the district. We request the CMO, Kulgam, to look into the matter immediately and depute more doctors at the earliest so that the poor people would not suffer any further.