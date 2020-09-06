Is Anybody Listening? | Applicants demand information about assistant registrar, Junior assistants' posts

The Kashmir University had notified the posts of Assistant Registrars vide advertisement notice No. 02 of 2019 Dated: 24-10-2019 and Jr. Assistants vide advertisement notice No. 03 of 2019 Dated: 28-10-2019 in October 2019. Since then, neither any notification nor any information related to the said posts has been given to the candidates by the university. We request the university administration to provide information to the applicants regarding the said posts.

Applicants

CUK PG students demand marks certificates

We, the students of postgraduate, batch 2017, of Cluster University, want to bring to the notice of the administration of the University that we have completed our all degree related formalities and our result was declared back in November 2019. However, the University has not furnished our marks certificates. Initially, they were saying that they have to import some software that is required for it, but today they are having not any satisfactory reason. We now request the authorities to make our documents available so that we can go ahead in our careers smoothly.

P.G students of geography. Batch 2017

Arwani residents facing water shortage

We, the residents of village Arwani, are facing a shortage of drinking water but our problems got never redressed. Despite being a big village with more than one thousand households, there is no proper drinking water scheme. As we fall on the borderline of Anantnag and Kulgam district, we are being neglected by both administrations, one blaming the other district administration. We are getting water from PHE division Kulgam, but we fall in district Anantnag, hence being at the end of the pipeline, receive no water. Now the situation took an ugly turn when our negligible water supply was diverted to some other villages of Kulgam district, leaving us high and dry in these hot pandemic days. We request the concerned authorities to intervene at the earliest and sanction a well-planned filtration scheme for such a vast population.

Residents of village Arwani,

Bijbehara, Anantnag

Residents of Check Bagh, Hazratbal facing network issues

We, the residents of Check Bagh, Hazratbal, want to draw the attention of concerned authorities to the condition of mobile network in our area. We have been lodging our complaints to the companies like JIO and AIRTEL for last several months but all in vain.

In the times of pandemic, where access to internet services and cellular calling is essential, we have to go to second or third floors of our homes to get a single network bar and call our nears and dears. Students are not able to access the mobile calling services and internet services and are thus not able to attend the online classes. The concerned authorities are requested to take necessary actions against the said companies of JIO and AIRTEL and solve our grievance by installing a network cell or tower in the locality.

Residents of the concerned area

through Abrar Hussayn

SBM employees demand proper job policy

We, the SBM employees, have been suffering for so long because of no proper job policy.

We are highly educated and were employed through proper procedure. However, until now, no proper job policy has been created. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and take proper steps in our interest.

Employees

Veterinarians demand more posts in ongoing recruitment drive

After the abrogation of Article 370 on 5th August 2019, the provisions of VCI Act 1984 were extended to UT of J&K which were earlier not applicable to the erstwhile state of J&K, which recommends one veterinarian is required to serve a population of 1000 animals accordingly requirement of veterinarians in the UT as of now is 9500 as the livestock population of J & k is 9.5 million.

It is also worth mentioning that about 900 veterinary centres in the UT are run without doctors by non-professionals.

Every department has gone through various mass recruitment drives to address the issue of both manpower and unemployment such as Rehber-e-Taleem, Rehber-e-Ziraat, Rehber-e-Khel, Rehber-e-Janglat etc. but there has never been any mass recruitment to address the earlier mentioned issue resulting in massive unemployment of veterinaries in the UT.

About a hundred posts for veterinarians is disappointing in the ongoing 12000 gazetted, and non gazetted vacancies in agriculture and allied departments with the creation of at least 1500 posts of veterinary surgeons in the department is in the interest of unemployed veterinarians. We, now request the authorities to create posts for us and end the unemployment among the veterinarian.

President,

Unemployed Veterinary Doctors Association

Delay in providing relief to victims of November snowfall

During the previous winter season, an unprecedented catastrophic snowfall swept across the valley in November 2019 resulting in heavy damages to the orchards in rural areas and collapsing many small and dilapidated residential structures in the vicinity of Srinagar city. The extent of damage was so massive that the authorities declared it as a Natural Calamity and relief efforts were initiated to compensate the victims across the valley.

The undersigned too suffered heavy damages as the residential structure of undersigned collapsed to the ground and was rendered uninhabitable. Consequently, government machinery was put into action, and loss assessment survey was completed around March 2020.

But after out-break of Covid-19 pandemic, the relief efforts were suspended altogether, and since then hundreds of victims have been left in a lurch. Pertinent to mention that they have approached the offices of District Magistrate, Srinagar and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir through written representations and emails, however till date, no reply has been received from concerned corners and the promised relief/financial aid continues to elude the victims of the Natural Calamity from past one year.

It is, therefore, fervently requested to the authorities to provide relief at the earliest.

Feroz Ahmad Khan Molvi Stop, Lal Bazar, Srinagar

Install street lights at Al-Noor Colony-B, 90- ft Road, Illahi Bagh

We, the residents of the Al-Noor Colony, would like to request the SMC authorities to install street lights forthwith as they ignored the streets of our colony during their drive to install lights undertaken some time back. We would like to add that we face a great deal of inconvenience on account of darkness in our lanes. We hope the administration will look into the matter

Residents through Fayaz Ahmad Purza