Is Anybody Listening? | Bemina residents aghast over increasing dog population

We, the residents of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, are facing a lot of difficulties because of the increasing dog population in our locality. It is especially a threat for children and the elderly. We request the SMC to take immediate steps in this regard.

Abrar Hyderi

Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina

Install Jio fiber in Turigam, Kulgam

We, the residents of village Turigam, Devbug/Kadder, are still waiting for Jio fibre connection. The students of our village who got admission in outside colleges cannot attend the online classes due to low internet speed. As such we request the concerned authorities to look into this grave problem and install the Jio fibre cables in Turigam, Devbug.

Nazir Ahmad Mir (Master)

Turigam, Kulgam

Lasjan residents demand action against Jehlum encroachments

Frequent encroachments on the banks of river Jhelum is taking place, and that fill is used for filling the land on the upper side of the river. After that, the land is sold to people at very high prices for building purposes. This is presently being done at Lasjan, Band side (partly known as Zou). Previously, we tried to file complaints with the concerned department officials, but no response was given. We request the authorities to take appropriate action against such encroachments lest the other people are encouraged to follow the example.

Residents

SBM employees demand regularisation of services

We, the Saakshar Bharat mission employees, have served the education department for past last 7-8 years, but unfortunately, the government has failed to fulfil their promise. All official orders about the continuation of our services have proved a hoax. Our salaries are insufficient, and the government is continuously ignoring our plights. We demand regularisation of services and release of pending honorarium of more than 18 months. We request the Hon’ble LG to look into the matter and redress our grievance at an earliest.

Riyaz ul Haq Shah

Budgam

Residents of Lankerchey demand ATM facility

We, the residents of Lankerchey and its adjacent areas, urge the JK Bank authorities of Kargil, Ladakh to provide ATM facility in the area as we have to travel at least five kilometres to Sankoo for withdrawal of money. There are thousands of people living in Lankerchey who are suffering on account of non- availability of ATM services.

Mansoor Hosain Beigh

Resident

Inhabitants of Zachaldara demand transformer

We, the inhabitants of Zachaldara, Kupwara, appeal to the PDD department to provide us with a transformer. We are facing a lot of inconveniences, especially the students. We hope our grievance would be readdressed at the earliest.

Tabasum Munawar

Poor connectivity irks Garkote villagers

We, the villagers of Garkote, Uri, are facing immense difficulties on account of poor network connectivity. Airtel tower was installed in this village a few years ago, but it caters to only 30% of the population of our village. We now request the concerned authorities to take steps to improve network connectivity in the village.

Residents

Install Jio Fibre cables in Guzarbal, Chattabal

We, the residents of Guzarbal, Chattabal, Srinagar, are waiting for Jio fibre connection from last four months. We request the concerned authorities to install fibre cables as soon as possible.

Residents

Kulgam villages without electricity

We, the people of Begam, Pombay, Nillow, Arreh, Chansar, Okey, Mahipora, Pariwan and the adjacent village of district Kulgam, are facing a lot of problems due to the non-availability of electricity. We receive only 3-4 hours of electricity per day. Our earnest appeal to the concerned authority to look the matter immediately and provide electricity at least 12-14 hours a day so as to mitigate our sufferings.

Wani Luqman

Repair the link road in Ladoora, Rafiabad

We, the residents of Ladoora, Rafiabad, face a lot of problems, especially during winter and rainy days as the only link road which connects us with the national highway has not been repaired since ages. The road remains waterlogged for most of the time and causes immense inconvenience to the commuters. We appeal the concerned authorities to repair and macadamize the road.

Peerzada Waseem

Residents demand proper drainage system in Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina

We, the residents of Hamdania colony, Bemina, have time and again informed the concerned authorities about the problems that we are facing due to lack of drainage system and muddy roads but our requests were not addressed all these years. During the winter season, it becomes difficult to even for the motorists to drive on the muddy and waterlogged roads. We request the hon’ble Lt. Governor to look into this matter at the earliest.

Nazir Ahmad khan

Resident