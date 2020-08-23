Is Anybody Listening?| Conduct 'bi-annual' exams

We the parents of the 10th and 12th bi-annual students whose exam was supposed to start in the month of March 2020, fervently appeal to Doctor Asgar Samoon, Secretary education as well as Veena Pandita, Chairman BOSE to redress the overwhelming grievances of this section of students. They have been waiting since last month for the decision regarding their exam or whatsoever. These students, as well as their parents, are at crossroads about their undeciding future. This official apathy is proving to be the last nail in the coffin of their already spoiled career. The 12th class students especially are not able to apply for any forthcoming courses or schemes like PMSSS, which necessarily need their plus two clearance. Also, many Colleges have given the deadline for filing the forms which also require the plus two clearance certificate. Many students have already missed many deadlines for submitting the application forms because of this. Therefore it is urged that the above- mentioned authorities will come to the immediate rescue of these students who are really in a very desperate and deplorable mental state.

Concerned parents

Repair roads in Ahanger Mohallah

We, the residents of Ahanger Mohallah, want to draw the attention of higher authorities to the condition of roads in our area as the road was dug up two years ago for repairing the drainage system. We request the authorities to take steps for repairing our roads as soon as possible.

Residents of Ahanger Mohalla

Macadamise road from Hergam to Astaan Sharief, Kenhama

We, the residents of Hergam, Shia Mohalla and Bangam, Kenihama, request the concerned authorities to macadamise the road from Hergam to Astaan Sharief Bangam Kenihama which connects the entire area with new bypass. The said road is in shambles, causing immense inconvenience to the commuters. We appeal to the concerned authorities to look into the matter as soon as possible.

Residents of the concerned area through Mr Aamir Fayaz Hajam

Replace wooden electric poles with metallic ones in Batamaloo

We, the residents of Batamaloo, Firdous Abad Road, request the authorities to immediately replace the wooden electric poles with metallic ones in our area because they are very dangerous for the commuters. We hope the administration will look into the matter.

Fayaz Ahmad Khan

Repair Firdous Abad Road in Batamaloo

Since 2019, the dilapidated condition of Firdous Abad Road Batamaloo, connecting Tengpora Bypass, has been quite inconvenient both for pedestrian and vehicular movement. A deep drain from the Lane No.2 up to Old Khadi Mill, Shah Faisal Main Entry point was constructed, which caused more damage to this road, thus adding more to perplexities of people of the area. The authorities concerned are requested to look into this important public matter and address it at the earliest.

Fayaz Ahmed Khan

Old Khadi Mill Shah Faisal

Batamaloo Srinagar

Reduce syllabus or conduct exams in March

We, the students of class 10th, 11th and 12th want to appeal to JKBOSE that, we are not satisfied with your decision of reducing 30% of our syllabus because CBSE had reduced 30% syllabus and students have to give or appear in examination in March. As we know that schools are closed from past one year,we have studied only for 3 months.Concerned teachers having been teaching online but because of the poor internet connectivity, we are unable to understand all the topics. Also majority of the students belong to poor families and don’t have proper resources i.e., mobile phones, computers and mainly internet. We now request JKBOSE to reduce our syllabus by 45% or conduct our exams in March so that we won’t have to suffer.

Students

‘Clear encroachments from Shalimar-SKUAST road’

We, the residents of Shalimar, Meerak Abad, Srinagar, are facing immense difficulties while walking, driving etc. on the Shalimar-SKUAST road which has been occupied by blacksmiths and vegetable sellers. They have encroached the road for which we people have approached various departments but all in vain. We now request the concerned departments to help make the public movement smooth. We especially request SMC & LAWDA department to take necessary action.

Residents

Pohru residents demand macadamisation of roads

We, the residents of Kenihama, Zangibagh, Check Pora, Gangipora, SK Bagh and Pohru, request the authorities to macadamise the road from Pohru Chowk, Bypass to Pohru which connects the entire area with National Highway. The said road is in shambles, causing immense inconvenience to the commuters. We appeal to the concerned authorities to look into the matter as soon as possible so that we don’t suffer anymore.

Residents of the concerned area through

Mr Bilal Ahmad Tantary

Dagiwacha paddy fields lack proper irrigation system

The paddy fields of Dangiwacha, Baramulla are drying due to the lack of a proper irrigation system. We request the chief engineer to connect our paddy fields with lift irrigation pump, Dangiwacha and resume irrigation supply within days otherwise, we will lose all our paddy crops which will have an adverse effect on our livelihood and life.

Farmers of Dangiwacha, Naseer Ahmad ,Ab Rahim Wani and others