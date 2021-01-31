Is Anybody Listening? | Ensure implementation of ORS for patients

Some years ago, the government rolled out Online Registration System (ORS) for appointments and follow up management of patients which was one of the smart projects. Even though associated hospitals of GMC are registered on the portal of ors.gov.in, unfortunately, the service is not made available for patients.

As we know, there are many private hospitals and labs in our valley which provide complete e-services to their patients. Also, hospital administration should completely switch over from manual system to hospital management system (e-hospital)in which entire office work is carried out in digital mode.

The major problem with govt officers is that they show resistance to upgrade with the technology. Hospital Management Information System Software allows easy access to patient data to generate various records. It helps as a decision support system for the hospital authorities for developing comprehensive health care policies. Patient Registration module of HMS is designed to manage vital information for the patient information chart, which marks the outset of demographics capture.

∞ Easily manage admissions, discharges, and transfers. Quickly search for and allocate a bed, ward, and room by availability or cost. Ensures correct discharge process is followed.

∞ Lab reports are available via patient portal, enabling a complete paperless solution.

∞ Indeed taking such a simple step will definitely revolutionise the entire system, whether it is working or dealing with patients.

By introducing technological innovation like e-administration, efficiency, and transparency will be visible in all the aspects.

Social Worker

Defunct streetlights irk Gulberg Colony residents

We, the residents of Sector. 4 Gulberg Colony, appeal to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation that even after the installation of street lights, we still reel under the darkness. The defunct street lights are badly affecting the movement of the people. And no one has come from the said corporation to atleast keep a regular check of these lights. So, we seek immediate assistance from the concerned authorities at the earliest.

Residents of Sector- 4

Gulberg Colony, Hyderpora Srinagar.

‘Ayushman Bharat Yojna Golden Cards not accepted by private hospitals in Baramulla’

We, the residents of Baramulla, are facing a lot of inconvenience because of non-acceptance of Ayushman Bharat Yojna Golden Card in private hospitals in the district. There are many poor people in the district who cannot afford to pay hospital bills. We request the higher authorities to look into the matter so that their sufferings are mitigated.

Irfan Ahmad Wani

Resident

Wanbal residents aghast over increasing theft cases

For past more than one and a half month, the thieves have let loose a reign of terror by breaking into several houses in the dead of night thereby decamping gold, jewellery and other valuable items in Wanbal, Rawalpora. The masked men could be seen in CCTV footages-which are in possession of some of the victims, roaming at night. They could be seen snapping main power supply of a particular house before entering into it. The burgers have broken into two houses in two consecutive days in Shaheen colony area recently. Despite these incidents being brought into the notice of concerned police officials, nothing concrete has been done in this regard. The inhabitants of the area request higher police officials to take cognisance of the matter and arrest the culprits without fail so that these incidents shall stop.

Feroz Gaani

News Editor, All India Radio, Srinagar

Amdarpora lacks basic facilities

We, the residents of Amdarpora, Villagam, district Kupwara, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to non-availability of essential services like water supply, transport, mobile connectivity and first aid in these winter months. Our village lack all these basic facilities. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and redress our grievance at the earliest.

Malika Reyaz, Resident

Parents demand change in tuition centre timings

We, the parents of tuition going students, would like to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that our children are suffering because of early tuition timings in this harsh winter. They have to reach tuition centres from 9-11 am. Many students suffer from headaches and nose bleeding because of travelling in cold hours of the day. We request the tuition centres to consider this and start classes in the afternoon so that the sufferings of the stu are mitigated.

Parents