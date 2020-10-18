Is Anybody Listening? | Frequent traffic jams in Magarmal Bagh irk commuters

Frequent traffic jams from the Magarmal Bagh temple upto main entry gate of Shifa hospital, Srinagar has caused a lot of inconvenience to the commuters. Few days ago, while passing through this road, I was stuck with a medical emergency in traffic jam for around 15-20 minutes when such walking distance could easily be covered in 5 minutes. Unfortunately, traffic police was also not there.The main reason for these frequent traffic jams is inadequate car parking space available in the hospital and also the ongoing construction of a deep drain near last end of Dhobi Mohalla road in Batamaloo because of which the vehicles are passing through an interlinked road connecting New Colony, Batamaloo. I request the authorities to address the issue at the earliest.

Fayaz Ahmed Khan

Shah Faisal Abad, Old Khadi Mill

Batamaloo, Srinagar

Macadamize Qamawari link road

We, the residents of link road at sector 1-A, S. K. Colony, Aram Pora Qammarwari, request the R&B department to macadamize the link road which starts from the main road near meat shop to the tail end of the colony via electric transformer lane. The road is in a dilapidated condition, giving tough time to the locals, especially students and those going to the mosque. We appeal the authorities to macadamize the road before the winter season starts.

Residents through Mohammad Shafi Khan

Residents of New Colony, Pulwama demand streetlights, dustbins

We, the residents of New Colony, Pulwama, want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that our area, which hosts new court complex, new district hospital, government degree college for boys, district sports stadium and other main offices, lacks dustbins and streetlights. This causes inconvenience to the residents. We request the authorities to arrange dustbins and install streetlights in our area.

Residents

SOPs not followed in public transport

We, the commuters, would like to bring to the notice of higher authorities that SOPs are not being followed in public transport. There is no social distancing, and the passengers are made to sit just next to each other, increasing their chances of getting infected by COVID-19. Also, we are being forced to pay more than 30% of the actual fare. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter as soon as possible so as to mitigate our sufferings.

Iqbal Colony, Shallapora facing power cuts

We, the residents of Iqbal Colony, Shallapora, Allocha Bagh, are facing severe power cuts in the morning hours. The Power Development Department has not issued the curtailment order but still we are facing the issue. This has caused a lot of inconvenience to the residents. We, therefore, request the concerned department to take immediate action in this regard.

Residents

Install Jio towers in Rampora, Baramulla

We, the inhabitants of Rampora, Pehiwar, Baramulla, would like to draw the attention of authorities that our village, with a population of about 1500, people are waiting for Jio towers in our area. Therefore, we request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and resolve the problem with the installation of Jio tower in our village.

Residents

Villagam, Amdarpora facing water shortage

We, the villagers of Villagam, Amdarpora, are without proper drinking water supply. Our village’s population is near about 250, and we have only one natural spring catering our needs. We had appealed the concerned department many times, but nothing happened till date. We also spoke to the officers who came to our village during ‘Back 2 Village’ programs in this regard. However, no action was taken. We are suffering immensely because of the shortage of water in our village. We, once again, request the administration to look into the matter and provide us with the drinking water supply at the earliest.

Malik Reyaz

Re-engage NYCs

We, the left out NYCs of all districts of J&K, had worked In different blocks and departments for two years with full enthusiasm. When the re-engagement process of NYC/NYK began in December 2017, we were left out due to poor communication. We request the authorities to initiate the process of re-engagement without any further delay.

Sahil Manzoor Budgam