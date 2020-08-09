Is Anybody Listening? | Govt Primary School Reshipora in shambles

The premises of Govt Primary School Reshipora, Qasbayar, Shadimarg, district Pulwama are in shambles as around the school area, there are now cattles taking shelter and are being fed there. We tried to reach out to the Headmaster of the school but didn’t get any positive response. Now, keeping this in view, we, the residents of the village, request the Chief Education Officer Pulwama to look into the matter as soon as possible because this has put the future of our children at risk.

Residents

Residents demand Macadamisation of roads in Ahmadnagar

We, the residents of Lane-A, Shadab Colony, 90 Feet Road, Ahmadnagar, request the authorities to macadamise our Lane. This lane is in shambles, causing inconvenience to the residents.

Residents

Residents of Nowgam demand streetlights

We, the residents of Nowgam, request the concerned authorities to install street lights in our area. The residents and commuters face a lot of problems due to the absence of street lights. We have made several complaints to the SMC but no action has been taken yet. We hope our issue will be resolved soon.

Residents through Yousuf Ul Ali

Aspirants aghast over eligibility criteria framed for class IV jobs

The recent advertisement notice issued by JK SSRB for recruiting more than 8000 class IV jobs instead of fetching a hope for the jobless youth is proving to be a disaster. The maximum qualification for the post has been kept 12th. Those candidates with higher qualifications have been barred from applying for the posts. It speaks volumes about the non- seriousness of both government administration and JK SSRB for mitigating the growing crises of unemployment in JK. If aspirants with higher qualifications apply for the said posts, what wrong is with it? It is their headache to serve at class IV level despite being highly qualified, but neither the government nor the SSRB should create any sort of hindrance, and they shouldn’t be barred from applying for the said posts. We hope the government and SSRB will soon come up with a lasting solution to this problem so that aspirants feel some sort of relief.

Rayees Ahmad Kumar Berigam Qazigund.

Class 12th students demand relaxation in syllabus

We, the students of class 12th, want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that due to the ongoing pandemic, our whole education system is affected. We are suffering a lot as these online classes are not meeting the demand at all. The CBSE announced their decision about the syllabus and exams a long time ago. However, the JKBOSE is yet to decide about this. We are anxious about our exams as we cannot complete the syllabus till October. Also, it is not conducive to conduct offline exams this year. We now request the authorities to conduct our exams in march, and there should also be a concession in our syllabus.

Class 12th Students (JKBOSE)

Address the long-pending SRO 43 cases of the forest department

We, the aspirants, appeal the LG, Chief Secretary, Commissioner secretary forests to intervene in SRO-43 cases of the Forest Department of Jammu and Kashmir. Around 14 cases from Kashmir division alone are pending in the office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest J and K Government.

The department has withheld the Cases pertaining to SRO-43 from last two to three years, and some cases have been piling up since 2016. Our files had been moved from the division office of the Forest department to Principal Chief Conservator’s office, long back but the department has put the cases on hold without sighting any reasons thereof. We are facing a lot of inconvenience on this account.

Pertinent to mention that, the SRO-43 cases are reserved for the Next of Kin of a government employee who dies during his or her service. We now appeal the administration to look into this matter.

Shahid Ali Wani R/o Srinagar

Naseer Ahmad Mir

R/o Anantnag

Saddam Thoker R/o Shopian

Amir Thoker R/o Kulgam

Extend the last date for submission of online forms for J&K Bank recruitment

We, the aspirants of J&K Bank recruitment for posts of PO & Banking Associates 2020, want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that many of the aspirants have missed the opportunity to apply online for the said recruitment process due to unfavourable circumstances arising because of lack of readily available 4g internet facility along with strict lockdown due to the COVID-19.

We now request the concerned authorities to extend the date for the online submission so that the hard work of the aspirants like us may not go in vain.

On behalf of, Aspirants of J&K Bank posts 2020.

No developmental work in Dara, Harwan

The Block Development Officer, Harwan is requested to visit Pahalbagh, Dara, Harwan in connection with some developmental works under Narega Scheme/block development work as no work has been executed in the locality for the past one and half years under above- mentioned schemes after the death of one of the National award winner sarpanch, Mohd Amin Rather who worked for the development of the whole area. We now request the BDO to look into the matter.

From, Committee Pahalbagh, Dara, Harwan

1. Mohd Sultan Mir

2. Mrs.Mumtaza sultan

3. Mohammad Irshad peer

4. Haji Ghulam Nabi Rather

5. Mohd Farooq Rather

6. Parvaiz Ah. Rather

7. Abdul Majeed Rather

8. Mohd Ramzan Khutto