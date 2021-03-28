IS ANYBODY LISTENING ? | Install transformers and electric poles in Kulgam villages

We, the people of Begam, Kakran, Pariwan, Nillow, Gopalpora, Adijan, Mirhama and adjacent villages of district Kulgam, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the non-availability of power lines, transformers and electric poles. We had appealed to the concerned authorities of division D H Pora several times to solve the problem. They gave us assurance that they will install the transformers and electric poles but to no avail. Now, once again, we requested the concerned authorities to look into the matter immediately and provide the facilities at the earliest.

Wani Luqman

Declare results for SKIMS staff nurse posts

We, the applicants for the post of staff nurse, want to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities that SKIMS had advertised the posts of staff nurse a few months ago, and the exam was held on 28th October 2020, but the results have not been declared even after five months. We request the authorities to ensure that results are declared as soon as possible.

Applicants

Ensure sufficient supply of raw materials

There is a shortage of raw materials for building purposes such as cement, sand, GBS etc., in the market due to which the work in Rural Development Department is badly hit, which in turn affects the livelihood of the people working there. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and ensure a sufficient supply of raw materials in the valley.

Owais Ahmad Mir

Ensure proper water supply in Batmaloo

Jal Shakti Vibagh in Kashmir valley, despite having an adequate workforce, machinery and funds at its disposal, did not come up to people’s expectations. For the past few days, when it was raining, the water supply was severely hit in Shah Faisal Abad, Batmaloo, Srinagar. The locals attribute this issue to the defective supply distribution network. We urge the concerned department to regulate the faulty water supply distribution network and deploy the permanent technical field workers who could stay round the clock to render public services effectively. Furthermore, we request authorities concerned to provide online facilities for remitting water charges.

Fayaz Ahmed Khan

Resident

Dog population increasing at an alarming rate

The rapid increase in the dog population without any check from the authorities is a matter of concern and a serious threat to human life. People are facing difficulties, and the children cannot walk on roads due to the fear of dog bites. This can be seen everywhere. If this continues, the cases of dog bites will go on increasing. We have taken up the issue with authorities several times, but nothing has been done in this regard. We request them once again to keep a check on the dog population.

Er. Shadab Anwar and Umar Hussain

Install Jio Fibre cables in Gulab Bagh

We, the residents of Dariya Din Colony of Gulab Bagh, Srinagar, are waiting for the Jio Fibre connection for the past many months. We request the concerned authorities to look into this matter and install the Jio Fibre cables in our area.

Furkan Muzaffar Bhat