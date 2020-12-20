Is Anybody Listening? | Jal Jeevan Mission employees demand revocation of PFM system

We, the Jal Jeevan Mission employees, would like to bring our plight to the notice of concerned authorities. This refers to the releasing of honorarium of centrally scheme employees,(Jal Jeevan mission) through the PFM system, instead of treasures. Pertinently, our honorarium is being released after eight or nine months. Now the PFM system takes more than one month in processing the formalities, which has added us more miseries in releasing our honorarium on time. In the PFM system, the pay advice is now being signed by superitendinting engineer of the concerned district, when one superintending engineer of Jal Shakti department is controlling two districts simultaneously in Kashmir division and takes time to send pay advice from one district to another district for countersigning. The pay advice is then sent to the planning department of Jal Shakti department, civil secretariat, Jammu for consent, which is a burdensome process. We fervently appeal Hona’ble LT Governor, J&K to revoke the PFM system and reimplement treasury system so that our sufferings will be mitigated.

Employees

Install Jio fibre cables in Dangiwacha

Due to poor connectivity and 2G internet speed, people in general and students, in particular, suffer the colossal loss. It is the need of the hour to install Jio fibre in our villages for uninterrupted connectivity with highspeed internet. We request the concerned agency to install the Jio fibre cables in Dangiwacha.

Dr Imtiyaz Rasool Ganai

Dariya Din colony residents await installation of Jio fibre cables

We, the residents of Dariya Din Colony of Gulab Bagh, Srinagar, are waiting for the Jio Fibre connection for the last many months. We, now request the concerned authorities to look into this matter and install the Jio fibre cables in our area.

Residents through Furkan Muzaffar Bhat

Poor network connectivity irks Hazratbal residents

We, the residents of Dar Mohalla, Nigeen Bagh, Hazratbal, are facing a lot of difficulties because of poor mobile connectivity. We are facing this problem for the last three months. We request all mobile operators to look into the matter and resolve our issue.

Residents

Fare hike in Kulgam and Shopian

We, the people of district Kulgam and Shopian, are facing a lot of problems every day due to fare hike of transporters since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The drivers charge 30 rupees for 7km of distance. Every traveller cannot afford to pay the high sum. We earnestly appeal the concerned RTO Kulgam/Shopian to look into the matter immediately and provide relief to the travellers.

Luqman Ahmad Wani, Research scholar

Lankerchey residents demand transformer replacement

We, the people of Gongma Gatoo Mohalla, Lankerchey, Sankoo, are facing a lot of inconvenience because of low voltage in our area, especially students who are preparing for various examinations. Also, the erratic power supply is making things worse in winters. We now request the PDD Department, Kargil, Ladakh, to look into the matter and replace the transformer at the earliest.

Mansoor Hosain Beigh

Resident

Hawal residents aghast over increasing dog population

We, the inhabitants of Mohalla Gasiyar, Hawal, Srinagar, are always under fear psychosis due to the presence of a number of canines on the link road and streets of our mohalla. This has made walking on roads nearly impossible, especially for the elderly and kids. As such, we appeal to the SMC authorities to do the needful in this regard.

Inhabitants of Gasiyar, Hawal, Srinagar

through Gh. Mustafa Dar

Mala Bagh residents demand link road

We, the Inhabitants of the Mala Bagh, Naseem bagh, Mugal lane, Haward Mohala, Hafiz Bagh, Dangerpora and Elahi Bagh, demand a link road with the Foreshore road which will make relieve frequent traffic jams. The department ( R and B) has submitted the plan to planning department govt. of J and k but the file/Case is still waiting for the approval. The funds were released to DDC Srinagar in this regard in 2018 but were diverted to other projects. The width of the road is just 12 feet which are not sufficient to curb the rush of the traffic mess. In early nineties air marks were laid for its widening and work was completed up to Elahi Bagh chowk. People of the area are ready to cooperate and are ready that the government should take up the project for its widening. We once again request authorities to take up the matter with the officials who are at the helm of affairs.

Residents

Mala Bagh, Mugal lane Habak, Elahi Bagh,

Srinagar

Poor network connectivity in Amdarpora, Kupwara

We, the inhabitants of Vilgam, Amdarpora, Kupwara, had approached the concerned authorities on various occasions regarding the poor mobile connectivity in our area but no action has been taken as of now. There are hundreds of Jio postpaid subscribers in our area who are facing a lot of difficulties on account of slow mobile internet and poor connectivity. We once again request the concern authorities to look into the matter and solve our grievances on a priority basis.

Malik Reyaz, Resident

Residents demand macadamization of road at Nara-Batapora, Hazratbal, Srinagar

We, the residents of Nara-Batapora, Hazratbal, Srinagar, are facing a lot of hardships due to the dilapidated road. For the past many years, the road leading to the mohalla has not been macadamized. We face a lot of inconvenience during rainy days as there are large potholes. They often lead to accidents. We request the concerned authority to macadamize the road as soon as possible.

Junaid Ahmad

Resident

Bemina patwari not given charge for past one month

We, the people of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, are suffering for the past one month. The patwari who was posted here has been transferred, and the new patwari has been posted at his place but has not been given the charge to perform his official duties for the past one month. Due to this, people are suffering a lot. We humbly request the higher officials to look into this matter and ease the difficulties faced by the people.

Residents