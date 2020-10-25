Is Anybody Listening? | Redress grievances of Jal Jeevan employees

We, the employees of JAL Jeevan Mission, are working on a contractual basis for more than last eight years. We have been recruited through the proper procedure of by the selection committee framed by the Jal Shakti department. We are highly qualified and have been imparted skill training before joining the department. However, we are being considered as casual workers by the Jal Shakti department and are getting meagre wages. Nobody is raising our issue. It is also pertinent to mention here that the J&K Govt has already regularised its contractual employees. They had completed continuous service of seven years under particular provision act 2010(SRO 255), which includes doctors, engineers, teachers, and other non-gazetted employees. But, we have been ignored by this provision due to unknown reasons. Also, we are receiving our wages yearly instead of monthly. We are working round the clock in this pandemic, risking our lives for the welfare of common masses. Still our services are not being acknowledged by the Jal Shakti department, as well as the J&K Govt. We have submitted a couple of representations before concerned higher authorities, regarding the redressal of our grievances, especially enhancement of monthly wages as per protocol guidelines and for the regularisation of our services, but to no avail. The concerned higher authorities must acknowledge our services and extend SRO 255 to all Jal Jeevan mission employees of J&K. Most of the employees have crossed their age limit and have only this source of income.

We fervently appeal to the LT Governor, and the Chief Secretary to look into the matter and redress our grievances at an earliest.

Employees

Complete construction of Pahroo-Kanipora receiving station

There has been a delay in the construction of receiving station in Pahroo, Kanipora.

As per records, this project should have been at the verge of completion, but like other projects, it is still incomplete. It has been so long, but no action has been taken in this regard. We now request DC Budgam and concerned authorities to look into this matter and complete the project on a priority basis.

Owais Ahmad Mir

Residents demand construction of drains in Kashi Mohalla, Batamaloo

We, the residents of Kashi Mohalla, Ziarat Batamaloo, Srinagar, had approached the concerned authorities for construction of drain which has been defunct post-2014 floods. All the legal process and formalities were completed and the estimated cost project by the Superintendent Engineer Drainage Circle, SMC vide letter no. SE/D/SMC/4068-69, dated 29.11.19 was around `19,24,000/-

However, until now, the project has not been sanctioned, causing immense difficulties for the residents. We once again request the Commissioner, SMC, Srinagar to sanction the above-estimated cost on priority, keeping in view the difficulties of the residents.

Mohammad Shafi Bhat, General secretary, Welfare Committee, Kashi Mohalla, Ziarat Batamaloo

Macadamize roads in Iddgah, Srinagar

We, the residents of Iddgah, Ligaridoori, Srinagar, would like to draw the attention of the R&B department to the condition of roads in our area. Few months back, the PHE department had installed water pipes but after that the macadamization of roads has not been carried out due to which people are being facing tremendous problems. We request the R&B department to initiate the macadamization of roads in the area as soon as possible.

Residents

Macadamize Hyderbeig-Kahipora road

Hyderbeig, Kahipora near Pattan road is just 14 km from the highway. It caters to the population of about 50 villages. All the residents of this area are suffering as it takes at least two hours to cover this small distance due to poor condition of the road. This road is full of potholes and is causing a lot of inconvenience to the people especially students and elderly. We request the concerned authorities to take immediate action in this regard.

Residents

Repair streetlights in Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina

We, the residents of Hamdania Colony, Bemina, are facing a lot of problems due to the defunct bridge lights. We request the concerned authority to look into this on priority basis as it becomes very difficult to walk during the evening time.

Nazir Ahmad Khan, Resident

Hubbi Colony, Srinagar facing water shortage

We, the residents of Hubbi Colony, 90 feet, are suffering from water crises for last eighth month. We have already followed the govt procedure and approached the officers in the PHE department but all in vain. We, once again, request the authorities to restore our water supply as soon as possible.

Residents

Install Jio fibre cables at Illahi Bagh

We, the residents of Illahi Bagh, request the concerned authorities to install Jio fibre infrastructure in the area as the students and business class face a tough time due to poor internet connectivity. As the exams are around the corner, the students need a good internet connection. We hope the authorities would look into the matter without any further delay.

Residents through Fayaz Ahmad Purza

Kulgam residents facing power shortage

We, the people of the different villages of district Kulgam, are facing a lot of problems due to non-availability of electricity. It is examination time, and the students are preparing for board exams as well as university exams, and they need proper electricity to study. The power supply in our district is available for two hours a day/night. We request the authorities to redress our grievance at an earliest.

Wani Luqman

Research scholar

Establish Kendriya Vidyalaya in Dangiwacha

Dangiwacha tehsil is an educationally backward area. We have more than 15 thousand people living here. The government has now decided to establish Kendriya Vidyalaya in the educationally backward area of the UT. We the request Hon’ble LG to establish one such Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bakhipora, Hactchipora villages of the area so that underprivileged students will get a good education.

Dr Imtiyaz Rasool