Is Anybody Listening? | Macadamize roads in Laigaridoori, Eidgah

We, the residents of Laigaridoori, Eidgah, are facing a lot of difficulties on account of dilapidated roads in our area. It has become difficult for us to drive or even walk on these roads. We request the R&B department to intervene and resolve the issue at the earliest.

Residents

Power shortage in Handwara

We, the residents of Handwara, are facing a lot of problems due to continuous power cuts in the area. We get only three hours of electricity in our area, although our area is fully metered. We are suffering so much because of this. We now request the higher authorities to take some action in this regard.

Aaqib Nazir

Declare selection list for SKUAST-K Programme Assistant post

We, the aspirants of Programme Assistant post advertised by SKUAST -K, Shalimar, Srinagar under the advertisement notification number 03 of 2019, dated 08 March 2019, have been waiting for the declaration of selection list despite completing all formalities. We had appealed the authorities many times but to no avail. So we once again request the authorities to do the needful and issue the selection lists as soon as possible.

Aspirants

Allow entry of sumos to Srinagar from south Kashmir

The J&K administration has started restricting the entry of sumo vehicles from south Kashmir into the Srinagar City. Passengers are compelled to deboard at Pantachowk and board another vehicle to Lal Chowk. Going back to south Kashmir from Srinagar is another problem because passengers first have to board a minibus up to Pantachowk then only they can travel in the sumo. The administration needs to redress the grievances as early as possible in the interest of common masses.

Rayees Ahmad Kumar Berigam Qazigund

Soura residents demand proper drainage system

We, the residents of Sheikh Mohalla, Soura, are facing immense difficulties due to improper drainage system in our area. It has made walking on the roads difficult for us. We request the concerned authorities to take immediate action in this regard.

Khan Khalid Resident

Electricity shortage in Kulgam villages

We, the residents of Begam, Okey, Nillow, Kakran, Modergam, Arreh, Chansar and adjunct villages of district Kulgam, are facing extreme hardships due to non – availabilty of electricity. We get electricity only 2-3 hours a day. The students in our district are suffering as exams are going on. We request the authorities to take action so that our children will not have to suffer.

Residents

Residents of Manzgam, Brane facing unscheduled power cuts

We, the residents of Manzgam Brane, Nishat, are facing a lot of inconvenience because of erratic power supply. Our children are unable to study because of the power cuts. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter so that our sufferings are mitigated.

Residents

Replace wooden electric poles in Narbal

We, the residents of Taing and Khanpora localities of Kawoosa Khlaisa, Narbal, request the concerned authorities to replace wooden electric poles with metallic ones because they pose a significant danger to the commuters. These were erected in the 1980s, but since then they have not been replaced. We hope the authorities would look into the matter.

Mohammad Rouf, Abdul Hameed, Mir Showket