Is Anybody Listening? | Macadamize roads in Tullmulla, Ganderbal

We, the residents of Sehpora, Wagaypora, and Bunpora area of Tehsil Tullamulla in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, are facing a lot of problems due to dilapidated roads in the area. We had raised the issues on B2V-1st, B2V-2nd & B2v-3rd with concerned department but we are still waiting for ground implementation of promises. These roads are bumpy and full of potholes due to which the commuters are facing hardships. This has created a ground for accidents and regular breakdown of vehicles. We now request the District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal to initiate macadamization of the roads without any further delay.

Bilal Bhat

Install ATM at Bonigam, Qazigund

The inhabitants of Bonigam and adjoining areas of Berigam, Chowgam, Sopat, Babapora and Gundipora are facing a lot of problems in the absence of ATM facility. From KP colony Vessu to Qazigund there is not a single ATM on the national highway. People have to travel at least five kilometres to use an ATM. So we request the authorities of the JK Bank to install an ATM at Bonigam at an earliest so that the grievances of the general public are mitigated.

Rayees Ahmad Kumar

.Address grievance of MGNREGA labours

We, the MGNREGA labours from block B.K.Pora, are on the verge of unemployed due to non- availability of raw materials. We have raised the issue several times before the district administration but to no avail. We once again request the authorities to look into the matter and solve our issue at an earliest.

Owais Ahmad Mir

Residents of Chattabal locality demand FTTH services

We, the residents of Channa mohalla, Chattabal, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to low-speed internet. We had requested the Jio and Airtel to install the FTTH services in the area but to no avail. We now request the concerned authorities to take action in this matter so that our children are not deprived of online education in these difficult times.

Residents

Stray dogs pose threat to pedestrians in Jinab Sahab, Soura

We, the residents of Jinab Sahab, Soura, would like to bring into the notice of higher authorities the increasing dog population in the area. The street dogs chase pedestrians and attack them. It has made walking on the roads impossible. We request the SMC to look into matter as soon as possible.

han Khalid

Erratic power supply irks villagers in Dangiwacha

With the onset of winter, 45 villages of Dangiwacha Tehsil are reeling under darkness from last week due to erratic power supply in metered and non metered areas. Only 2 to 3 hours power is supplied intermittently causing great loss to students who are going to appear in examination and badly effecting studies. The grid station watergam has added to the woes of people due to mismanagement. We, the villagers of Dangiwacha Tehsil, request Chief engineer PDCL Kashmir to ensure scheduled power supply to metered and non metered villages so that consumers may not suffer in the winter season.

Dr Imtiyaz Rasool Ganai

Install Jio fiber cables in Barbar Shah

We, the residents of Barbar Shah, Srinagar, request the concerned higher authorities to install jio fibre cables in the vicinity of Barbar Shah area as the students and business class face a tough time due to nonavailability of high-speed internet services in Kashmir. As the exams are just around the corner, students need a good internet connection. We hope the concerned administration will look into the matter without any further delay.

Residents

Garbage dumped outside Chadura tehsil office

Chadura Municipal Committee has allowed shopkeepers, hotels and others to dump garbage in front of the gate of tehsil office Chadura, which has led to increase in dog population in the area. This has caused immense difficulties for the pedestrians. Also, no cleaning of roads is done here, which makes life miserable for the residents. We request the authorities to take immediate action in this regard.

Advocate Abdul Rashid Hanjura