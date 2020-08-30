Is Anybody Listening? | Ram Bagh residents demand shifting of waste collection dumper

We, the residents of Mustafa colony, Ram Bagh, Srinagar, appeal the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and other concerned authorities to shift the SMC waste collection dumper to a feasible place. The waste collection dumper is placed on the road in a highly dense residential area which is detrimental to the health of the inhabitants. Dogs are on the prowl near the dumping site, and the same has resulted in several dog bite cases, and it has become immensely difficult for the inhabitants to move out of the homes. Old aged residents have become the worst victims of the same as they are suffering from a number of ailments and poor immunity which makes them vulnerable to infections during these hard times of pandemic “Corona Virus – COVID-19”. The extreme foul smell and insects from the said dumper during the summertime has caused utmost difficulty to the inhabitants and as such are not able even to open windows of the residential houses. The miserable condition of the inhabitants living in the vicinity was brought before the concerned authorities a dozen times, but till date, no action has been taken by the concerned authorities. We make a hand-folded request to authorities to remove the dumper from the area and make arrangements for the door to door waste collection as is being done in most of the areas of the city which will also encourage the objective of “Smart City – Green Srinagar Clean Srinagar” initiative launched by Honourable Governor UT of J&K.

Residents

MCA students demand retest of numerical techniques paper

We, the students of Kashmir University, pursuing MCA, took our online exam, second paper, of subject Numerical Techniques. The paper was set on flexiquiz.com, there were forty questions, each question was disappearing after fifty seconds while it takes atleast twenty seconds for the page to load and atleast one minute to read a question.

After reading, it takes minimum of two to four minutes to calculate the answer. Besides, if the page loads on time, none of the students was able to mark the option because the page freezes most of the time and we were unable to submit any option. We request the administration to schedule a new test of the subject and through some other medium so that we may get enough time to answer the questions.

Musaib Mushtaq Dar, MCA student

Air passengers decry delay in COVID19 reports

On 15th August, my wife and I were travelling from Delhi to Srinagar. On reaching Srinagar airport, we were asked to register our names, address and phone numbers at many different places. After getting our tests done, which was very painful because there were no professionals to take the swabs, I was bleeding from my mouth the whole day. The unfortunate thing is that it has been more than a week since then, but we didn’t receive our test results, nor did we receive any information about it. I request the authorities to make sure no inconvenience is caused to the passenger and to provide their test result on time.

Imtiyaz Wani

Rawalpora, Srinagar

Macadamise road in Zangibagh, establish primary school

We, the residents of Zangibagh, tehsil B.K. Pora, would like to draw the kind attention of concerned authorities towards our village, which is hardly 5km away from Srinagar. Our road, which is connected with the national highway, bypass Nowgam is in shambles. Many a time we approached higher authorities for its early redressal but all in vain. Villagers are put to a lot of inconvenience in the rainy season and children have to travel a few extra miles to reach their schools Under such circumstances, it becomes imperative to open a primary school in our village and to macadamise the road so that our villagers do not have to face any icon.

Villagers of Zangibagh

B.Sc nursing students appeal KU

We, the B.Sc. nursing first and second-year students, of different nursing colleges of Kashmir affiliated with Kashmir University, want to know about the pattern, time and schedule of our exams which are already delayed. This has increased our anxiety. SKIMS Soura is going to conduct exams but what about we people affiliated with Kashmir University, as we have no guidelines or instructions related to our exams from the university. Neither the guidelines of Indian Nursing Council (INC) are followed, nor they are preparing their setup. We request the university administration to look into this issue and solve our problem.

Rahil Mushtaq

BSc nursing student

Network issue in Hayar village

We, the residents of village Hayar, want to bring to the notice of higher authorities that our village is just 3 km away from the tehsil headquarter of Bijbehara and none of the private or government network is working properly, and we cannot make voice calls. Internet surfing is also difficult. We request the concerned to look into the matter so that our problem is solved at the earliest.

Naseer Ahmad Khan

Resident

Hutmarah residents decry supply of contaminated water

We, the residents of village Hutmarah (Mattan, Anantnag), would like to draw your kind attention towards the much urgent matter regarding the highly impure water being supplied by the PHE department. Every time there is rainfall, we get very dirty and muddy water. Notably, our tapes, water storage containers, geysers, washing machines and water filters are also damaged due to such contaminated water supply.

We, therefore, request the authorities to look into the matter at the earliest.

Residents of Hutmarah

Address grievance of SBM employees

The career of over 5000 employees working under Government of India’s Saakshar Bharat Mission (SBM), which is also called the Adult Skill Development Programme, is in total jeopardy in JK UT. There is also considerable confusion among employees who were engaged under the scheme in 2011. We have never been given any notice or letter by the authorities that the scheme has been closed and our services disengaged. Instead, the Government from time to time promised about the regularisation of our services of continuation of the scheme under Samagra in JK. The scheme was started way back in 2009 all over the country by the then Union Government. Over 5000 unemployed youth were engaged under the scheme by the Government Of J and K for educating the adult, mostly women, in the erstwhile J&K State.

As a follow up to the scheme in J&K the State Literacy Mission (SLM) was constituted and notified in 2010 to invite applications for the recruitment of Preraks (Panchayat coordinators), Block Coordinators, District Coordinators purely on merit basis at Panchayat, block and district levels. The appointments were made through the proper procedure by the duly constituted committees, viz concerned DDCs, CEOs, DIETs and ZEOs level, on a contractual pattern. We,employees,for last six to seven years have been working under the supervision of concerned DIET Principals, ZEOs and headmasters under the said scheme. After our appointment under the scheme, our services in addition to our legal duty were utilised for various purposes such as academic support in schools, booth level officers, CAPD duty, NAFSA duty, election duty etc. over the years. Further, after completion of six years service by getting various extensions from Ministry of

Human Resource and Development (MHRD), the erstwhile State Government in J&K started a job policy in favour of SBM employees for which communications were made to several quarters vide No Edu/ Plan-SE/618/2017-18 dated 5-09-2017 and directors of both the divisions and Joint Director SBM were asked to submit the necessary inputs in the matter for further appropriate action. Accordingly, the Directors of both divisions of J&K forwarded the same to all Chief Education Officers vide letter no DSEK/PLG/SBM/352/IV dated 8/11/2017, and DSEJ/Gen/49800-09 dated 11-12-2017 for comprehensive report along with the comments, that all the CEOs have furnished the report to the concerned directors and both the directors also submitted the files with the report of CEOs to the Secretary School Education vide No DSEK/Plg/SBM/352/IV dated 12-02-2018 and DSEJ. But the files since then are lying Somewhere in the Department of School Education and its fate is unknown. The Saakshar Bharat Mission has not been granted a further extension from March 31, 2018, due to which our future has turned dark regarding the matter. The School Education Department has sent a letter to State Project Director vide No Edu/Plan -SE/618/2017-18Pf dated 8-4-2019 urging him to prepare a detailed proposal for continuation of SBM under Samagra Shiksha but till date we are left as we were.

Therefore considering all the stated facts, we request honourable LG JK UT to regularise our services so that the future of near about 5500 highly qualified youth of JK UT gets secured

Riyaz Ul Haq Shah

Budgam