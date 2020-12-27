Is Anybody Listening? | Redress the grievance of residents of Dhobi Mohalla, Batamaloo

We, the residents of Dhobi Mohalla, Batamaloo, are facing tremendous hardships due to the construction of deep drain followed by the closure of surface drain at the tail end of Dhobi Mohalla, Batamaloo Srinagar Kashmir. The already erected electrical poles need to be erected by PDD at a suitable place to overcome the inconvenience faced by the pedestrians and the vehicular movements.

Fayaz Ahmed Khan

Shah Faisal Abad, Batamaloo, Srinagar

Repair roads in Hazratbal

We, the residents of Nara-Batapora, Hazratbal, Srinagar, are facing a lot of hardships due to the dilapidated road. For the past many years, the road has not been macadamized. We face a lot of inconvenience during rainy days as there are large potholes. We request the concerned authorities to macadamize the road as soon as possible.

Inhabitants

Install Jio fibre cables in Tengpora

We, the residents of Tengpora, Nawakadal, want to bring into the kind notice of the concerned authorities and especially Jio, that the residents of our area have been suffering a lot due to the low-speed internet and the non-availability of JioFiber in our area. We, therefore, request Jio to extend their services to our area as soon as possible as the residents are in dire need of it.

Residents of Tengpora, Nawakadal

South Campus, Anantnag road in a dilapidated condition

The road connecting South Campus, Anantnag to the main road is in a dilapidated condition. There is a water pipeline which leaks throughout the year due to the negligence of the PHE. During the winter season, the leaking water has frozen on the uphill road, posing an immense risk to the commuters. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.

Azhar Yousuf

Research Scholar, South Campus, Anantnag

Residents of Mamoosa, Pattan demand macadamization of the main road

We, the residents of Mamoosa, Pattan, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the poor condition of the main road. We had requested the concerned authorities to take action but to no avail. We once again request them to macadamize and repair the road as soon as possible.

Malik Mukhtar

Complete recruitment process for Junior Assistant and Assistant Registrar posts

In 2019, October / November Kashmir University Advertised Recruitment for Junior Assistant and Assistant Registrar with Advertisement Notification No. 03 of 2019. The University has not issued any notification in this regard since then, and they have not provided the syllabus to the aspirants who have paid Rs 700 as fees. If they are not able to conduct exams for this, then they should refund our payment. We want this grievance to be redressed soon.

Umar Ali

On behalf of the aspirants

Fateh Kadal residents await Jio fibre installation

We, the residents of Bana Mohalla locality of Fateh Kadal, Srinagar, are waiting for the installation of Jio Fibre cables for last so many months. We are facing a lot of difficulties due to the slow speed internet. Now we request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and install the Jio fibre cables in our area.

Shariq Bangroo

Unscheduled Power Cuts in Aribagh

We, the residents of Aribagh, lane number 1, B.K Pora, are facing unscheduled power cuts. During the month of November 2020, there were power cuts for many days in the area; and yet we received electricity bills with a huge amount. The student community of the locality suffered due to low voltage from the transformers to such extent that even the broadband connectivity is not working. We, the people of the area, feel very depressed. We request the department to provide high voltage power for some hours every day. The AEE of the area is requested to look into the matter.

Rutba Iqbal (student)

On behalf of residents of Aribagh