Is Anybody Listening? | Repair main road in Sonwar, Srinagar

The main road in Sonwar, Srinagar, is in bad condition. It has resulted in some accidents and slow traffic movement. The commuters face a tremendous hardship on this account. We request the R&B department to repair this road in the interest of the general public.

Residents

No washroom facilities, chambers for lawyers at court complex Chadoora

The the members of Bar litigants face hardships in Chadoora court complex due to non-availability of washroom facility. Also, the lawyers have neither chambers nor bar room nor library within the complex at Chadoora court, particularly ten lady lawyers have no chamber for sitting and have no separate washroom facilities. Some years ago, a huge amount was spent by PWD Chadoora, and two bathrooms were constructed within the complex, but both are non-functional as no water is available and no cleaning is done. The municipal committee, Chadoora and PHE department were requested to arrange water supply for washrooms and daily cleaning of these bathrooms, but the concerned departments never paid any heed to it. We request the law department to release funds for the construction of advocates chambers and library within the court premises.

Abdul Rashid Hanjura

Advocate and Social Activist

Poor Airtel connectivity in Padgampora

We, the residents of Padgampora, Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, are facing tremendous problems on account of poor connectivity of Airtel. Both postpaid and prepaid users are facing this issue. Besides, we are also facing the problem of slow data connectivity. We have approached the concerned Airtel officials in this regard but to no avail. We, once again, request the authorities to take some action in this regard.

Residents

Address grievance of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers

We, the Rehbar-e-Khel teachers, have been serving on a scanty remuneration of 3000/= a month, with a hope that the Government would enhance the same and regularise our position, as planned and promised by the authorities. Equipped with substantial rather pre­eminent Degrees (PG, MPhil and in some cases, PhD), we have been contributing our breath and sweat to the department with devotion. We shouldered the responsibilities, performed our academic, examination and election duties even in unfavourable circumstances with a hope to overcome our misery. Ironically all our toil and dedication doesn’t fetch our respective families, even daily meals. Time and again, the committees were constituted with the agenda of regularisation of our position, but justice didn’t embrace our threshold to date. Depressed and disappointed, we have no other option but to beseech the benevolence of our LG to intervene and lead the unresolved matter to its favourable resolution. We hope that our longstanding genuine demand for regularisation and immediate enhancement in our wages (basic pay) is approved without further delay.

Syed Aijaz Ul Haq REK teacher and PhD. Scholar

Initiate repairing of roads in Watal Kadal

We, the residents of Watal Kadal, are facing immense difficulties because of the damaged road in our lane. Driving in this lane has become very difficult. At the same time, it is dangerous for our children and elders to walk on this road. We request the concerned authorities to take action as soon as possible.

Residents

Aspirants aghast over selection list in fire and emergency services deptt

The selection list of fire and emergency services, J&K was recently made public. Notification for the recruitment was issued almost eight years ago. The written exam was held twice. However, after the declaration of the results, aspirants feel aghast to see a matric pass aspirant score above 90 while a PG/ P.hD score less than 75. Aspirants have raised many questions over the mechanism of selection and the hurriedly issued orders from the department. They are moving from pillar to post to get this list stayed and want exam to be held afresh in addition to the thorough probe for this list. Now we request the authorities to take immediate action in this regard.

Rayees Ahmad Kumar Berigam, Qazigund

Install streetlights in Gousia Colony, Chanapora

We, the residents of Gousia Colony, lane 3rd, Lalnagar, Chanapora, Srinagar, want to bring to the notice of SMC that street lights were installed in Lalnagar, Chanapora area but unfortunately, no lights were installed in Gousia Colony lane 3rd. This the only lane in the area without streetlights. We request the municipal commissioner, Srinagar to take immediate steps in this regard and install street lights as possible.

Residents

Address grievance of BA students

We, the students of B.A. 1st, 2nd and 3rd year, would like to bring into the notice of concerned authorities that a notice for the examination of B.A. 1st, 2nd, 3rd year, division improvement, additional mercy chance from 09/09/2020 to 21/9/2020 was issued and the link was open on 5th and 6th October 2020. However, unfortunately, we the residents of Gurez, Karna, Uri and other far-flung areas could not apply for the same due to 2G internet.

We now request the authorities to open the link once again so that we could apply for the examination.

Students