Is Anybody Listening? | Repair the roads at Pathpora, Srinagar

We, the residents of Pathpora, Kawdara, Srinagar, are suffering a lot because of the dilapidated roads. These roads have huge potholes that get filled with rainwater and cause in convince to both the pedestrians and the people in vehicles. These roads have not been repaired since 2017, and we have approached the authorities regarding this issue many times but to no avail. We, once again, request them to start the repair work of roads in the area.

Gowher Bhat

Resident

Install Airtel fibre cables in Gulab Bagh

We, the residents of Dariya Din Colony of Gulab Bagh, Srinagar, have been facing a lot of inconvenience due to the non-availability of Airtel Fibre connection. We have been waiting for the installation of the cables for the past many months. We request the concerned authorities to look into this matter and install the Airtel fibre in our area.

Furkan Muzaffar Bhat

Resident

Install fibre cables in Moominabad

We, the residents of Moominabad, Lane-2, Batamaloo, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the lack of fibre cables in the area. We have requested all the major Fibre connection providers such as Jio, Airtel, BSNL to extend their fiber services in the area but nothing has been done till now. Apart from a large number of employees working from home, there is a court in this area due to which there is a commercial need of the fibre connection. We request the service providers to install these cables as soon as possible and bring an end to our miseries.

Baseer Ahmad

Weak Jio network connection in Amdarpora

We, the residents of Amdarpora, Villagam, are facing difficulties in communication as the Jio telecommunication network is very weak in the area. We pay the bills and recharge the prescribed plan of Jio monthly, but we are unable to communicate properly. There are hundreds of Jio customers who are facing such a problem. We have requested the concerned authority many times to look into the matter, but they did not pay heed. We, once again, appeal to them to look into the matter and solve the issue.

Malik Reyaz

Ensure smooth flow of traffic in Anantnag

We, the residents of district Anantnag, are facing immense hardships due to traffic jam at theJanglatMandi in the main town, where the main roads for Dooru, Kokernag and Shangus area originate. These roads leads to many other roads that cover almost half of the district and thus this place is bustling with traffic all the time. But to manage this huge traffic through a narrow road is impossible. Moreover, GMC, Anantnag is too located at this place and the movement of patients and ambulances is badly affected. We request the concerned authorities and especially deputy commissioner, Anantnag to look into the matter and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Residents

Introduce science and commerce streams in GDC, Hadipora

We, the students of GDC, Hadipora, have been waiting for the introduction of the science and commerce stream in the college for many months. This college was inaugurated in 2011 to make access to education more convincing to the students, but since the said subjects are not available, students are suffering a lot. Students from this area are unable to get admissions in other nearby colleges because of the limited number of seats available and issues relating to the catchment area. The former secretary for higher education had given a deadline in August 2020 to the college administration to introduce science and commerce subject by the 2021 session, but this has not been done. We request the administration to introduce these subjects to end the problems faced by the students.

Civil society, Hadipora, Baramulla

SKUAST-K north campus students appeal authorities

We, the students of SKUAST-K, north campus, are immensely worried for our heath safety as many people in the campus are suffering from fever, cold and other symptoms of COVID-19 and no one has undergone tests for the same. We request the authorities to shut the campus for a few days until all the persons are testes for the virus so as to prevent it from becoming COVID-19 hotbed.



Students

Appoint ZEO and ZPO at Rafiabad

The Rafiabad zone has nearly a hundred schools, including ten high schools, but many of those high schools are headless, and the chair of ZEO is vacant for the past eight months, which is affecting the education and supervision in this zone. Also, the zonal planning officer will retire by the end of April, which will further increase the problem. We, as parents, are worried about our children’s education and request the Secretary, education to fill the posts of ZEO and ZPO, Dangiwacha, Rafiabad at the earliest.

Parents and citizens

Rafiabad