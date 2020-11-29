Is Anybody Listening? | Residents demand macadamization of roads in Dhobi Mohalla, Batamaloo

A50 feet deep drain was constructed near the tail end of Dhobi Mohalla, Batamaloo. There has been no macadamization of the road after the construction of the drain. This is causing inconvenience for the residents who are not able to walk down this road. We request the concerned department to macadamize the road as soon as possible.

Fayaz Ahmed Khan Old Khadi Mill, Batamaloo

Install Jio Fibre cables in Banapoora, Batamaloo

We, the residents of Banapoora locality of Batamaloo, are waiting for Jio Fibre connection from last so many months. Now we request the concerned authorities to look into this and install the Jio fibre in our area.

Owais Khursheed Dar

Poor Jio services irks subscribers in Buchwara

We, the inhabitants of Buchwara, had approached the concerned authorities on various occasions regarding the poor mobile connectivity in our area but no action has been taken as of now. There are hundreds of Jio subscribers in our area who are facing a lot of difficulties on account of slow mobile internet and poor connectivity. We once again request the concerned authorities to look into the matter.

Residents

Hamdaniya Colony residents demand transformer

We, the residents of Hamdaniya Colony, Sector- D, Bemina, are facing hardships due to power shortages. Three months ago in the summer of 2020, some electric poles had been installed in our area for providing us with a separate 200KV distribution transformer, but till date, no progress has been seen on the ground level. We have moved pillar to post but only received false promises from the authorities. We request the PDD to look into the matter and solve our grievances on humanitarian grounds.

Residents

Residents of Brane, Nishat facing power shortage

We, inhabitants of Manzgam, Brane, Nishat, Srinagar, are facing a lot of problems due to frequent power cuts. This has made our lives miserable, especially for the students who have to appear for their final exams. We request the higher authorities to intervene and redress our grievance at the earliest.

Inhabitants

Poor drainage system in Akhoon Sahib, Gojwara

We, the residents of Akhoon Sahib, Gojwara, would like to bring it to the notice of Srinagar Municipal Corporation that sewage system in our area is in poor condition. Sewage canal is blocked, and dirty water flows on the road and goes into nearby graveyards. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter at the earliest.

Residents

Address the grievance of aspirants of JE (electric), JKSPDCL

JKSPDCL advertised following posts vide advertisement no. JKSPDC/ADM/NG 311/4324 _4333 Dt. 05 08 2017 For JE (electrical)-36 posts. For JE(civil)- 90posts. For JE (Mechanical)- 13 posts.

On 13th June 2019 Corporation issued selection orders for JE(Civil ) and JE( Mechanical) but for JE (Electric) the orders were withheld because the corporation had some qualification dispute with some aspirants which was settled in the court of law in December 2019. Now when everything is fine, the corporation is trying to scrap the selection list for no substantial reason. It is injustice with the qualified youth. We are being deprived of our rights after many years of extreme patience and hard work. We now appeal to Hon’ble lieutenant Governor( UT of Jammu & Kashmir) and Hon’ble Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan and Managing Director of JKSPDCL for issuance of the select list of JE (Electric) in JKSPDCL.

Aspirants JE (Electric)

JKSPDCL

Repair the link road in Sonwar

We, the residents of Sonwar Bund, face a lot of problems especially during winters and rainy days as the only link road which connects us with the national highway has not been repaired since ages. Elderly and school going children face tremendous hardships as most of the times it remains water lodged. This road is also connects Aramwari, Rajbagh to Sonwar via a footbridge. We appeal the concerned authorities to repair and macadamize the road.

Residents

Villages in Barsoo, Kargil without mobile connectivity

We, the residents of Barsoo block, Kargil, have limited access to the internet and mobile connectivity. It has deprived students form applying for various courses and appearing for various examinations, especially ones related to the civil services. Two mobile towers were installed this year, but they are still non-functional. We now request the concerned authorities to look into the matter so that our problems are mitigated.

Residents

Aspirants of BSc Nursing, IUST demand application fee refund

We, the aspirants of BSc Nursing, had applied for the entrance exam in IUST, Awantipora. After the closure of application dates, we were told by the university that now the BSc Nursing entrance will be conducted by BOPEE only, and we have to apply through BOPEE. We were told that our application fees would be refunded through an official notification(link to notification here http://www.iustlive.com/ Notifications/Admissions/201007111502.pdf ). We had given our account details on the university website. More than a month has passed since the refund notice was published, but we have not received our refund yet—an amount of 500 per head collected at the time of application submission. We now request the concerned authorities to take immediate steps in this regard.

Aspirants

Power shortage in Choon, Budgam

We, the residents of Ratnipora, Choon, Budgam, are facing tremendous hardships on account of erratic power supply. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and take action as soon as possible.

Residents