Is Anybody Listening | SBM appointees appeal for regularization of jobs

We the appointees working under Sakhshar Bharat Mission (SBM) appeal to the government to regularize our services. We were engaged under the scheme in 2012. Since then we have been working tirelessly as academic support in schools, rendering services in adult education, educational census and election duties.

We are working on monthly wages of Rs 2000. Mor than 95% youth engaged under the scheme re highly qualified. Most of us are on the verge of crossing the age bar. Being the only ray of hope for our families, we are eagerly waiting for regularization of our services. We have time and again taken up the issue with the authorities concerned but till date expect for assurances we have not got anything else. The new regime in Jammu and Kashmir has repeatedly said it was focusing on creating job avenues for the youth. We once again appeal to the authorities to address our long pending demand at earliest.

NYC members appeal for job policy

We the NYCs members working in different departments of J&K are working tirelessly and with utmost dedication with traffic department for the past several years. While performing our responsibilities we have lost a worker from Samba was regulating traffic, while another one suffered serious injuries in both legs in Kupwara. Recently one of our colleagues was tested positive for COVID19 while on job. We are paid wages of just Rs 83 per day and there is no policy for regularization of our services, which is a violation of Minimum Wages Act. We appeal to the J&K Lt Governor and authorities concerned to look into our plea and direct for framing a policy for regularization of our services.

YNC members

Budgam villagers demand ATM facility

We the residents of Check Pora Kalan Kenihama in Budgam district are facing immense hardships due to non-availability of ATM facility in our area.

We have taken up the matter with authorities concerned in the past, but so far, we have not got any relief. We once again request the authorities to look into the matter and install an ATM facility in our area to end our problems.

Residents through Riyaz Ul Haq Shah

Nawab Bazar locality face water shortage

We the residents of Syed Hamid Pora, Nawab Bazar are facing acute shortage of potable drinking water for the last several weeks.

The water shortage has grown to the extent during the past several days that people are forced to fetch water from adjoining areas amid the coronavirus pandemic. We make a fervent appeal to authorities at the PHE department to look into the matter and provide relief to us amid the rising temperatures.

Resident

Batamaloo roads in shambles

The main road and interior roads at Batamaloo are in a highly dilapidated condition causing tremendous hardships to locals and commuters. These roads have huge potholes which remain waterlogged most of the times.

The main road from Batamaloo to Tengpora is in shambles and needs immediate repairing.

All other interior roads are also in a dilapidated condition. Due to big potholes, the area becomes cesspool as and when it rains.

We appeal to authorities to take immediate measures for repairing these roads.

Residents of Batamaloo

Bandipora villages without water supply

We the residents of Chattibandi, Bandipora and adjoining localities are facing acute water shortage for the past several months. We have taken up the matter with the authorities concerned, but each time our pleas fell on deaf ears.

We appeal to the Chief Engineer PHE to look into the matter and direct the authorities to restore water supply to the affected areas.

Residents

Stray dogs on prowl in Bemina Colony

We the residents of MIG Colony Bemina appeal to Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to take necessary measures against the growing menace of stray dogs in our locality.

In the past more than two months, several persons have been attacked and injured by the canines. Though we have repeatedly informed the SMC authorities about the threat, there has been no action on their part so far.

We appeal to the SMC Commissioner to direct authorities concerned to take necessary measures in this regard.

Residents through Ishtiyaq Ahmad

Water shortage compounds in Qamarwari areas

We the residents of Qamarwari areas including Sector 1- A, Hilalabad and Arampora Colony are facing face acute shortage of drinking water for the past three months. We barely receive water supply for two to three hours a day, which is not sufficient for our daily use.

Our taps remain completely dry for most part of the day. Even as authorities have been advising people to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, we are forced to walk on foot for miles to fetch water from other areas. We fear the situation is going to worse as the summer sets in. We have several times appeal to the authorities at the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department to address our problem but to no avail. According to some official a canal which is the main source of water to the area has got breached and needs repair. The authorities have however failed to fix the problem during the past three months.

We request Chief Engineer PHE to direct the authorities concerned to address the growing water shortage in our area.

Residents through Muhammad Shafi Khan

Employees of water testing labs appeal LG

We the employees at water testing labs across Kashmir appeal to J&K Lt Governor and authorities concerned to recruit qualified candidates for water testing laboratory in the Valley.

Recently the authorities inaugurated water testing laboratory at HMT Zankoot Srinagar. As per the NRDWP guidelines, the manpower of the laboratory should be a chief chemist, senior chemist, microbiologist, lab assistant, sample collector, data entry operator and lab attendant. All the positions shall be filled on priority basis since the state laboratory can control all the laboratories of Kashmir, as envisaged in the NRDWP guidelines. But the process is being carried out contradictory to NRDWP guidelines. We appeal to the authorities to look into the issue at the earliest.

Qazigund village without water supply

We the residents of Berigam village of Qazigund are facing shortage of portable drinking water for the past several weeks. In absence of rgular supply of water we are being forced to use the water from tube wells for cooking and other purposes which is not fit for consumption.

The village gets the water supply from Veshunallah. But over the years, a large number of families have constructed new houses in the village and at the same time the authorities were not able to cater to the growing needs of water from the only source. As a result the problem has got compounded. We hardly get water supply for three hours a day. Since the demand for water was likely to go up during the summer, we fear tough days ahead.

We request the authorities to redress our problem by connecting the supply line to our village with the nearby Babapora village which has adequate source of water in form of springs. We are hopful our concerns will be addressed on priority

Residents through Rayees Ahmad Kumar

Road connecting several B’la villages in shambles

We the residents of several villages of Baramulla appeal to the Deputy Commissioner to direct authorities concerned to take repairing of a dilapidated road connecting to our areas without further delay.

The road from Shumlaran to Nowgam, which also leads to several villages on either side is in a dilapidated condition. The road is dotted with potholes all along its stretch. Each time there is a rainfall the entire stretch turns into a cesspool and it becomes inaccessible for commuters. In the past several villages have got damaged on the road after they got stuck in the potholes. The damaged road is cause of suffering for thousands of people residing in more than 20 villages. We are hopeful that the authorities will take notice of our concerns and issue directions for repairing of the road at earliest.

Residents