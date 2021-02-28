IS ANYBODY LISTENING ? | Shopian, Kulgam villagers demand macadamization of roads

We, the residents of Begam – Pariwan, Arreh, Padarpora, Nillow, Shoch Batapora, Shehpora, Kaprin, are facing extreme hardships due to the pathetic conditions of our roads. It is difficult for the vehicles to commute on these roads, because of deep holes and bad condition of the roads. We had requested the concerned department number of times to macadamize the roads, but the concerned department did not respond. We once again appeal to the authorities to look into the matter and macadamize the roads.

Wani Luqman

Make sports classes mandatory for students

The schools in Kashmir are opening after almost two years. First, the post Article 370 revocation lockdown and then the Covid-19 lockdowns have drastically impacted our children mentally as well as physically. It is a relief that they will be able to continue their studies in a real classroom with their classmates alongside physically. However, I would request and emphasise the need for strictly following a daily regime of yoga or sports class each day the students have been asked to come to school. The lockdown induced virtual classrooms have managed to sail through the syllabus, but it has simultaneously made the lifestyle of our children sedentary. Also, considering the recent increase in heart failure cases among our young generation in the valley, it becomes all the more necessary.

Ergo, I would again like to request the concerned authorities to include sports class with more consistency from now onwards. It will help the children to remain fit and face the pandemic physically as well as mentally.

Shafiqua Kawoosa Retired Teacher K.V no.1

Hajin youth demand upgradation of playground at Chandergeer

Alush green playground spread over more than 400 canals of land at Chandergeer village of tehsil Hajin, Bandipora, has always been a site of attraction for sports lovers, especially the budding cricketers from district Bandipora and Ganderbal. The tournaments organised throughout the year by local organisers even attracts players from Srinagar and Baramulla. Unfortunately, the said ground has not been appropriately developed. Now we, the youth of the area, request the Director of Youth Services and Sports to take necessary steps for its up-gradation.

We, the aspirants, had applied for different posts advertised by JKSSB through various advertisements. Last year Jammu and Kashmir Govt amended the SRO 202 and asked the recruiting agencies to withdraw posts where the selection process has not started yet. JKSSB subsequently withdrew different posts like junior assistant and junior scale stenographer. Then we approached the JKSSB for the refund of our fee we had paid for these posts, but we did not get any satisfying reply from them. This is injustice with the poor candidates. We demand our fee should be refunded as soon as possible. Many candidates had applied for more than five posts. We request the LG administration to please look into this issue.

Aspirants

Repair the main road in Nigeen Bagh

We, the residents of Nigeen Bagh are facing inconvenience due to poor condition of the main road. This road is totally damaged due to negligence of R&B authorities. There are large potholes which make walking on this road nearly impossible. It is our humble request to the concerned authorities to repair this road as soon as possible.

Residents

Shams Abad residents demand macadamization of the road

We, the residents of Shamas Abad, Sector- 3, Bemina, face a lot of problems because of the dilapidated condition of the road. The bad condition of the road irks the commuters very much. We had approached the higher authorities in this regard many times, but no action has been taken yet. We now request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and take some steps to redress our grievance at the earliest.

Er.Shadab Anwar

B.E Civil