Is Anybody Listening?| 'Take decision on biannual examination'

Government has not taken any decision on biannual examinations of classes 10th and 12th while annual examinations of Jammu division and biannual examinations of Kashmir division are conducted simultaneously in March. The results of Jammu division were announced a few days ago but Government is yet to decide about the biannual examinations of Kashmir division. Thousands of students are on the verge of losing an academic year. Also, there are many students who were studying in other states and have opted for this mode of examination because it fits with the academic calendar of other states. These students are going to appear in the competitive exams like JEE and NEET. If the Government will not take any decision regarding this matter, it will ruin their future because they will not be eligible to appear in these exams. We request the authorities to look into the matter.

Students

Install ATM at Nowgam

We, the traders of Nowgam, had requested the authorities for setting up ATM facility at Jamia Chowk, Nowgam and had even submitted site plan. We were assured by the Chairman of J&K Bank last year that the ATM would be set up in March 2020. However, it hasn’t been set up yet The customers as well as the public are facing problems due to unavailability of ATM facility and people have to travel to a few kilometres to use an ATM. We request the concerned authorities to install ATM at Jamia Chowk, Nowgam near Jamia Ahle Hadees Masjid.

Nowgam Traders Association through Yousuf Ul Ali

Shift garbage dump from Bagh-i-Mehtab bus stop

Garbage dumped at Bagh-i-Mehtab bus stop near railway bridge has made our accident-prone. The site has become safe haven for dogs. We were assured by the authorities that some interim arrangement will be made immediately for shifting of dustbins at Baghi Mehtab till a park is established at that place. We once again request the concerned authorities to take immediate steps in this regard.

Residents

Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers seek regularisation, salary hike

We the Rehbar-e-Khel teachers have been serving on meagre remuneration of Rs 3000 per month with a hope that the government would enhance the same and regularise our services as promised by the authorities. Equipped with substantial rather pre-eminent degrees (PG, MPhil and in some cases Ph.D), we have been contributing our breath and sweat to the department with devotion. We shouldered the responsibilities, performed our academic, examination and election duties even in unfavourable circumstances with a hope to overcome our miseries. Ironically, all our dedication didn’t fetch our respective families even daily meals. Time and again, the committees were constituted with the agenda of regularisation of our services but justice hasn’t prevailed. Depressed and disappointed, we have no other option but beseech the intervention of Lt Governor to intervene and lead the unresolved matter to its favourable resolution. We hope that our longstanding genuine demand for regularisation and immediate enhancement in our wages ( basic pay) is approved without further delay.

Syed Aijaz Ul Haq, PhD Scholar

Restore pond at Qasbayar

Anatural pond at Reshipora, Qasbayar, Pulwama is at its last throes as it has been filled up with waste. The pungent smell emanating from the pond affects the commuters and makes it impossible for them to breathe. We don’t have any water reservoir apart from the pond where from we can get water in case of any natural calamity. The work on the pond was started a week ago but now has been left halfway due to unknown reasons. Now, we the residents of the village, request the concerned authorities to start the work for the revival of this water resource.

Residents

Hamdaniya Colony residents demand macadamization of roads

We the residents of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, appeal the R&B department to macadamize the roads in our area up to Khomaine Chowk as the road stretch have developed potholes due to snow and rains. These potholes hamper vehicular movement and cause inconvenience to pedestrians. We request the administration to repair the roads at the earliest.

Abrar Hyderi, Resident of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina

‘Establish Department of Registration’

The J&K government had decided to establish an independent Department of Registration for registering the documents of people who need to have sale alienation or any other related instrument. 500 posts were created as staff strength but till now, neither the posts are filled nor the department has been established. At present, registration is assigned to the Revenue department and one SDM is sub-registrar for three tehsils. SDM is usually busy with the administration work and therefore registration work is neglected. We, the members of Bar Association, Chadoora, request the government to establish a separate department, which is independent in nature, for registration of documents within the court premises so that people may be relieved from this suffering.

Advocate A R Hanjura, Founder Kashmir Concern Foundation

NYC employees seek LG’s intervention

We, the 6000 NYC employees are working in different government departments of J&K with dedication and honesty from last one decade. We have played a great role in revolutionising J&K’s ailing education sector. We are serving people in quarantine centres, we are acting as COVID warriors and frontline workers in J&K Health Department. We have bridged void between common masses and J&K administration to a satisfactory level and have tried our best to uproot the menace of corruption. However, in return, we are being paid a meagre honorarium of Rs 2500 per month without any policy of regularisation. It is a violation of our rights plus a violation of Standards of Minimum Wages Act. To redress our genuine and legitimate demands, a committee under the chairmanship of J&K Chief Secretary was formed in February 2020 but till date, they haven’t submitted report. I on behalf of 6000 NYCs, request the LG to intervene in the matter.

– Employees

Restore potable water supply at Aragam

We the residents of Aragam, Bandipora are facing acute shortage of drinking water. Due to water shortage we face tremendous hardships. The PHE department had sanctioned one water supply scheme for Aragam and its execution had started two years ago, but it hasn’t been completed yet. The bore well,which was dug about 300 feet, has failed to give a final discharge of water. Service reservoir (SR) has already been constructed, and more than Rs 30 lakhs have already been spent on its construction, but the borewell is defunct.

We make a fervent appeal to LG and other concerned authorities to look into the matter urgently so that we may be relieved of this suffering.

Residents

Water shortage at Sheikh Hamza Colony Malla Bagh

We, the residents of Sheikh Hamza Colony, Lane no. 8, Acha Bagh, Malla Bagh Srinagar appeal to Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti department to upgrade the capacity of our water pipelines. Our lane is facing acute water shortage as new households are coming up with each passing day. The water pipeline installed in our lane is insufficient for the so many households. So, the aggrieved residents urge the authorities to address our issue at the earliest.

Muhammad Tariq Jan on behalf of aggrieved residents

Install Jio towers at Champora

We, the people of Champora, Block Tarathpora, Kupwara, appeal authorities to install a JIO tower in our area. We are facing a lot of problems because of weak JIO network. This area has at least 2000 households. So, we request the concerned authorities to look into the matter immediately.

Residents