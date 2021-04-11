IS ANYBODY LISTENING ? | Waterlogging irks Parimpora residents

We, the residents of Parimpora, Srinagar, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to waterlogging near the general bus stand. The roads are submerged in water. This has made walking on these roads nearly impossible. We request the concerned authorities to take immediate action in this regard.

Hidayat Bukhari

Declare the result for JKSSB class IV posts

We, the aspirants of JKSSB class IV posts, had appeared for the written examination on 27th, 28th February and 1st March 2021 on a fast track special recruitment drive by J&K UT administration. The Chairman had assured the aspirants that the result would be declared within 15-20 days, but almost 45 days have passed since then, but the result has not been declared yet. This has caused a lot of confusion among the aspirants. We request the authorities to declare the result as soon as possible.

Aspirants

Conduct examinations for vacant posts in SKIMS

We, the aspirants of the posts notified by SKIMS in notification-3, 2020, are waiting for SKIMS to conduct examinations. They have conducted examination for some of the posts, but examinations for some are still pending. We request them to conduct the exams as soon as possible, keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases. We do not want the examinations to be delayed further.

Aspirants

Install 220 KVA transformer in Dara Ganee Mohalla, Nishat

We, the residents of Dara Ganee Mohalla, Nishat, Srinagar, are facing tremendous hardships due to low voltage electricity in our area. We have been requesting the concerned department for last five years to install a 220 KVA transformer but no action has been taken yet. We once again make a fervent appeal to the administration to look into the matter resolve the grievance at the earliest.

Residents

BK Pora residents demand police action amid rise in theft cases

We, the residents of BK Pora, Gangipora, Kuthipora, are extremely worried because of increasing theft cases in our area. Recently, eight cows and a calf worth lacs of rupees were stolen within a span of two weeks. We request the police authorities to kindly look into the matter and take immediate action and arrest the thieves as soon as possible.

Owais Ahmad Mir

Bemina-Budgam road in shambles

I, on behalf of all the commuters, want to bring to the notice of the R&B department the dilapidated condition of the road from Bemina to Budgam via Khumaini chowk. This causes a lot of inconvenience to everyone in this area. We request the department to start macadamization work as soon as possible so that the commuters will have a sigh of relief.

Er Shadab Anwar, B.E Civil.