Is Anybody Listening? | 'Widen road, establish Children's hospital at Hafiz Bagh'

Mala Bagh, which has a vital 4-kilometre road stretch linking Hazratbal areas to Soura Srinagar, is out of sight of the authorities since its inception. The width of the road is just 12-feet which isn’t sufficient to cater heavy traffic rush. Many big schools are operational in the area and the chunk of the population has increased manifolds over the years. People, especially school going kids, remain stuck in the traffic mess for hours. We had requested the R&B department many times to look into the matter, however each time we are being pleased by saying that the proposal has been submitted. In the early nineties, work was started for the widening this road and it was completed up to Elahi Bagh chowk. People of the area are ready to cooperate and request the authorities to take up the project for its widening. This road can connect Foreshore with 90 feet Soura. During this pandemic, sick people prefer to travel towards SKIMS by this road. Last year, funds were allotted for the road widening project but later on it was spent on other projects. Many people are constructing malls and are violating the master plan. No action is being taken against the violators. We request the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to initiate work for road widening and for establishment of a children’s hospital in this area which will help the masses in general.

Residents of Mala Bagh, Hafiz Bagh, Mugal lane Srinagar

Banat Lane Gopalpura Colony reels under water shortage

We are facing acute shortage of drinking water due to insufficient pipeline.

Nearly two decades ago, one-inch pipeline for supplying water was installed in Banat lane of Gopalpura Colony, Chadura. It is now useless because the number of households in the area is increasing day by day. It is imperative to arrange a three inch pipeline for this area in order to provide the required water supply to the consumers. The consumers, particularly, at the tail end are facing water shortage. We are facing this problem for so many years though Kralapora Doodganga scheme was connected with Nowhar- Doodganga having 36-inch diameter for raw water and is connected with Tangnar -Jehlum lift scheme. There is still shortage of water to some consumers because of the negligence of PHE. Some years ago, a case was filed in the Court of Law against the PHE (Jal Shakti) department and it was submitted there that for Gopalpura colony separate Handalbagh- Kralpora scheme is under construction, but the scheme has not been augmented yet. Water tanker service has also not being arranged despite repeated requests to the concerned authorities. I request the officials to look into the matter.

Advocate A R Hanjura, Banat Lane, Gopalpura Colony, Chadora

Reshipora, Qasbayar without Potable water

We the residents of Reshipora, Qasbayar are facing acute shortage of drinking water. We are suffering a lot as we don’t have any other source of water except tap water which we receive only thrice a week. We have a scheme under the name of WSS Reshipora that was to be commissioned soon, but the scheme is not proper and we will have to suffer more in the winter period.

We have also approached the Chief Engineer Kashmir, PHE through Lt. Governor’s grievance cell but the reply was not satisfying and the situation is the same as before. I, once again, request higher authorities to provide us with this basic necessity of life (water) as we suffer a lot especially during summers.

Residents through Sheikh Tariq

No drainage at Sector 4, Hamdania Colony Bemina

We, the residents of Hamdania colony, Bemina, sector 4, are facing immense problems due to lack of drainage system in our area. During winters and rainy season, we are unable to go out because the road is inundated. We appeal to the concerned authority to look into the matter and provide our area with a proper drainage system.

Residents through Nazir Ahmad Khan.

J&K Bank Recruitment for undergraduate students

Iam an undergraduate student from Jammu university and would like to bring to the notice of higher authorities the plight of undergraduate students. I am in last semester with many others and our graduation was supposed to finish in May but due to this pandemic, we haven’t graduated yet. So, I request the higher authorities on behalf of last semester students, to provide us with a chance to apply for the J&K Bank recruitment.

Aijaz Dar

Issue of women safety at Natipora

We the residents of Khalid-bin Waleed Colony, Natipora, Srinagar, appeal to the authorities to take action to stop street harassment that the womenfolk of our area are facing every day.

There is a shop in our colony where many young men of the area assemble and verbally harass females of our area. Moreover, these boys keep on playing cards in that shop. The elderly people of the area have requested them to stop such activities but they didn’t pay any heed. We appeal to the authorities to look into the matter and redress our grievance on a priority basis.

Residents through Zakir Ahmed Najar

Withdrawal of posts order from GAD

We the unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir want to bring into the notice of higher authorities that on 19th of June 2020, GAD issued an order to recruiting agencies like JKSSRB and JKPSC to withdraw all referred posts wherein no written test has been conducted till date. No examination has been conducted for these posts since 2015 which is a sheer injustice with us and is not acceptable. The order details are present on their website www.jkgad.gov.in. The Lieutenant General is expected to take a decision in this regard this month. So it is a humble request to the concerned authorities to look into this matter.

The unemployed youth of J&K

Transfer of teachers appointed through inter-district mode

Prior to 2010, a large number of teachers were recruited by SSRB through inter-district recruitment mode under SRO 343 in the districts other than their domicile districts. For last more than eleven years, they haven’t been transferred back to their home districts. They have to face a lot of problems on this account. Their children and old aged parents suffer for want of adequate attention and care of their children/ parents. No transfer policy in our favour has so far been issued by the education department. For female teachers, transfer policy on marriage grounds has been issued a couple of years ago but for male teachers, such a policy is yet to see the light of the day. Time and again we raised our issue with the successive governments, but nothing concrete in our favour was done.

So we, the inter-district teachers, serving in other districts for last eleven years humbly request the Commissioner Secretary School Education Department to issue a transfer policy in our favour so that we won’t have to suffer any more.

Rayees Ahmad Kumar, Berigam, Qazigund

Jal Jeevan Mission employees demand regularisation of services

We, the employees, working under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ scheme for more than seven years, on a contractual basis are being paid meager wages. We are getting our wages annually. Due to this, we are facing hardships. Besides, no job policy has been framed till date, putting our future at stake. We had several times urged the concerned authorities to resolve our grievances regarding our genuine grievances but to no avail. The huge sum is being utilised for schemes which are executed under ‘Jal Jeevan mission’ and we are only less than 400 employees, across the state, which is not a huge burden on J&K state exchequer. We make a fervent appeal to the Lt Governor to look into the matter and enhance our wages as per “Jal Jeevan mission guidelines” and regularise our services at the earliest.

Aspirants of ‘Jal Jeevan mission scheme’ J&K

Safakadal residents face water shortage

We the residents of main chowk Safakadal area in Downtown are facing acute water shortage for the last few weeks. The situation has become so severe that in evenings we hardly get water from our taps. This gets worse especially when we need water to perform ablution for prayers and dinner time. We are now making fervent request to the concerned officials of the PHE department to look into this matter and provide us relief amidst rising temperature.

Residents

Nowgam-Srinagar Road in Shambles

The interior roads of Nowgam, Khwajapora and its adjoining areas are dilapidated causing tremendous hardships to locals and pedestrians. These roads are dotted with potholes which remain waterlogged and thus pose risk for the commuters. The main road from Nowgam to Padshahi Bagh is in shambles and needs immediate attention. All the interior lanes and bylanes are also in dilapidated condition. Due to big potholes, the area turns into a cesspool during rains. We appeal to the authorities to take immediate action in this regard.

Residents through Yousuf ul Ali

40 villages of Kandi Block Rafiabad without ATM, Bank facilities

We, the people of Kandi block area, are facing a lot of problems as our area lacks ATM and bank facilities. We have to travel 10 to 15 Km to use an ATM in Tehsil Dangiwacha. From Arif Bagh Chanam to Pazwal Pora, these 40 villages with a population of more than 30000 people are suffering due to this.

We have requested J&K bank authorities and other administrative functionaries several times but to no avail. We have 30 main Government offices here and they also face problems due to non-availability of Bank. We request Chairman JK Bank and Deputy Commissioner Baramulla to redress our grievance and establish a branch of J&K Bank along with an ATM in Kandi block, Rafiabad.

Imtiyaz Rasool Ganai