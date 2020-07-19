Is Anybody Listening ? | Water Shortage

Water testing employees demand regularisation of services

We, the employees of water testing laboratories of Kashmir division, are working on contractual basis for last more than eight years and our yearly continuation of services is being extended only after submitting performance certificates from our concerned drawing officers which is very time-consuming. Pertinently, our colleagues of Jammu division & Ladakh(UT) have a one-time auto-renewal system of continuation. Also, we are being paid meagre wages annually, instead of monthly, due to which we are facing tremendous hardships. We have made several requests to concerned higher authorities to issue one time continuation order in our favour and release our wages as per NRDWP guidelines, 2013. However, no action has been taken. According to reliable sources, the J&K PHE department is not submitting utilization certificate to central Govt authorities for releasing of funds at the proper time and this is the main cause of late releasing of our wages. We now make a fervent appeal to Honourable Lt Governor to look into the matter and resolve our grievances at the earliest.

Employees

Residents of border areas demand basic facilities

We, the residents of the border area, want to draw the kind attention of the administration to the sufferings of people of our area. Residents of Balnoi, Ward 8 -9 of Tehsil Mendhar, Poonch are suffering due to the lack of basic facilities like water supply, roads, electricity and education. There are many houses which are without water pipelines in this area. Even if there are water pipelines, they are without the supply of water. Tanks and bore wells are also without water supply.

A 33 kV transformer was provided to the public in 2003, but now the number of households has increased. So, we demand a high voltage transformer for our area. Roads have not been constructed under any scheme in the village from the last 15-20 years. Only one road is available without much connectivity in the village. The construction of some roads had started a few years ago but the work hasn’t been completed yet. The education system of our area is the worst affected. School buildings have not been renovated. These buildings are without proper doors and windows. There are no washroom facilities for school-going children. Children of border areas are suffering because of this. We appeal to the authorities to look into this matter at the earliest.

Shahid Mumtaz Gorsi

Extend the last date of submission of non-teaching posts in Central University of Kashmir

We, the unemployed youth from Anantnag district, request the Central University of Kashmir to extend the last date of submission of online applications of non-teaching posts as its deadline was 13-07-2020. However, the internet was suspended in our area on that date. As a result, we were unable to submit our online applications. We now request the authorities to extend its date so that every aspirant will get a chance to submit the form.

Aspirants

Water shortage at Naiyak Bagh, Natipora

New water pipelines had been installed in Naiyak Bagh, Natipora, Faiz Abad Colony, Sector-H to restore the defunct services a few months ago but, unfortunately, they haven’t made them functional yet. As a result, our Colony has been facing water shortage for last one year. It has created a lot of problems for us, especially in summer. We appeal to the concerned authorities to look into this matter and resolve our issue at the earliest.

Residents

Residents demand Macadamization of the road from Nowgam to Pahroo

We, the residents of Nowgam, request the authorities to macadamize the road from Nowgam to Pahroo. This road is in shambles, causing inconvenience to the commuters. We appeal to the concerned authorities to look into the matter.

Owais Ah. Mir

Repair the bund road in Bemina’

The bund road in Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, which is merely 700m from the bypass is in dilapidated condition. It is just 1.5 km road but it hasn’t been macadamized. This road causes inconvenience to the residents. We appeal to the authorities to repair the road at the earliest.

Junaid, Resident

‘Replace wooden electric poles with iron ones’

We, the residents of Khawajapora, Nowgam, want to draw the attention of the Power Development Department (PDD) towards our area where wooden electric poles are erected since the early ’90s and till date, no up-gradation has taken place which results in the hardships for inhabitants during gusty winds, heavy rainfall or snowfall as they fall down often.We appeal to the Lt. Governor led administration to look into the matter on priority and issue instructions for replacing these decayed wooden electric poles with the iron ones.

Residents through Yousuf ul Ali

Pits of newly erected poles at Nowshahra, Srinagar left without filling back

Afew weeks ago, new steel poles were erected in our area. However, a pole at Masjid Sidiqua, Nowshahra had been left without filling it back properly. This poses a serious risk to the commuters. Mishaps can take place if it is left unattended. It is also causing traffic jams in the area. We request the concerned authorities to do the needful at the earliest so as to avoid any untoward incident.

Residents

Noorani Colony, Peerbagh without potable water

We, the residents of Noorani Colony, Peerbagh are facing acute water shortage from last 5 days. The water storages have gone empty now. We don’t even have clean water to cook in these difficult times. We appeal to the concerned authorities to restore the water supply in our area.

Shahid Nabi, on behalf of all residents Noorani Colony lane 1,2,3

Install ATM at Diver, Lolab

We, the residents of Diver, Lolab of district Kupwara, express our dismay over the non-availability of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) facility in the area. We are facing a lot of difficulty on this account. The customers are forced to visit an ATM which is about 15 Km away from the area. We appeal to the concerned authorities to install ATM in our area.

Residents of Diver, Lolab