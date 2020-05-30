1.01 lakh stranded J&K residents evacuated: Govt

The government on Saturday said it has evacuated around 101,170 J&K residents who were stranded in other parts of the country owing to the COVID19 lockdown.

As per official data, the administrations have received 37 COVID special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs so far, with around 29,585 stranded passengers while around 71,585 persons have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

“A total of around 101,170 residents stranded outside UT have been brought back to Jammu and Kashmir by 37 COVID special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the coronavirus,” said the statement.

As per the detailed break up about the figures, around 879 stranded passengers entered through Lakhanpur from May 28 to May 29 while 674 passengers reached today in the 17th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.

So far, 17 trains reached Jammu with a total of 13,945 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,640 passengers reached Udhampur in 20 special trains.

As per the official communiqué, of 71,585 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur till May 30, included 17,609 from Punjab; 21,786 from Himachal Pardesh, 21 from Andhra Pardesh, 6,766 from Delhi, 1,383 from Gujrat, 3,137 from Rajasthan, 4,089 from Haryana, 159 from Chattisgarh, 3,517 from Uttarakhand, 1,068 from Maharashtra, 4,545 from Uttar Pradesh, 64 from Odisha, 267 from Assam, 1,007 from Madhya Pradesh, 88 from Dehradun, 1,328 from Chandigarh, 693 from Telengana, 116 from Karnataka, 21 from Tamilnadu, 52 from Chennai, 324 from Bihar, 164 from West Bengal, 107 from Jharkhand, three from Nepal and 3,271 from other states and UTs.