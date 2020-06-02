1.06 lakh stranded J&K residents evacuated: Govt

J&K government on Tuesday said around 1,06,102 residents stranded in other parts of the country have been evacuated amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines.

As per the official data, 40 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations were received from different states and UTs, with about 31,786 stranded passengers while about 74,316 persons have been evacuated through Lakhanpur.

As per the detailed break up around 914 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 1 to June 2 while 752 passengers have reached in the 20th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 20 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 16,146 stranded passengers, belonging to different districts while 15,640 passengers have reached Udhampur in 20 Shramik special trains.