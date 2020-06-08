1.15 lakh stranded J&K residents evacuated: Govt

The government on Monday said it has evacuated around 1,15,508 J&K residents who were stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data, the administrations received 47 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 36,846 stranded passengers while about 78,662 persons have been evacuated through Lakhanpur.

“A total of about 1,15,508 J&K residents stranded outside UT have been brought back by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 47 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the virus,” said a statement.

As per the detailed break up, about 681 stranded passengers entered through Lakhanpur from June 7 to June 8 while 762 passengers reached today in the 26th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.

So far, 26 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 21,150 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains.

As per the official communiqué, of 78,662 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur till June 8, included 21,133 from Punjab, 22,555 from Himachal Pradesh, 25 from Andhra Pradesh, 7,309 from Delhi, 1,433 from Gujarat, 3,582 from Rajasthan, 4,600 from Haryana, 162 from Chattisgarh, 3,764 from Uttarakhand, 1,120 from Maharashtra, 4,991 from Uttar Pradesh, 65 from Odisha, 268 from Assam and 1,254 from Madhya Pradesh, 92 from Dehradun, 1,503 from Chandigarh, 698 from Telengana, 122 from Karnataka, 23 from Tamil Nadu, 52 from Chennai, 332 from Bihar, 183 from West Bengal, 119 from Jharkhand, three each from Nepal and Goa and 3,271 from other states and UTs.