1.20 lakh stranded J&K residents evacuated: Govt

The government on Thursday said it has so far evacuated around 1,20,868 J&K residents who were stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, amid strict observance of all guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data, the administration has received 50 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 39,413 stranded passengers while about 81,455 persons have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

“A total of about 1,20,868 J&K residents stranded outside UT have been brought back by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 50 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus,” said a statement.

As per the detailed break up, about 1,117 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 10 to June 11 while 860 passengers have today in the 29th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.

So far, 29 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 23,717 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains.

As per the official communiqué of 81,455 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur till June 11, included 22,542 from Punjab; 22,841 from Himachal Pradesh, 25 from Andhra Pradesh, 7,507 from Delhi, 1,464 from Gujarat, 3,802 from Rajasthan, 4,775 from Haryana, 162 from Chattisgarh, 3,834 from Uttarakhand, 1,143 from Maharashtra, 5,137 from Uttar Pradesh, 70 from Odisha, 272 from Assam and 1,321 from Madhya Pradesh, 92 from Dehradun, 1,576 from Chandigarh, 698 from Telengana, 126 from Karnataka, 23 from Tamil Nadu, 52 from Chennai, 383 from Bihar, 193 from West Bengal, 140 from Jharkhand, three from Nepal, three from Goa and 3,271 from other states and UTs.