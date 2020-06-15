1.40 lakh stranded J&K residents evacuated: Govt

The government has evacuated around 1,40,198 J&K residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data, the administration has received 54 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 42,927 passengers, while about 97,271 persons from other states and UTs including 327 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur so far.

“A total of about 1,40,198 J&K residents stranded outside have been brought back to by the government by 54 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the virus,” said a statement.