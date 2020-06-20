1.52 lakh stranded J&K residents evacuated: Govt

The government has evacuated around 1,52,416 J&K residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per official data, the administration received 59 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs so far, with about 47,524 passengers, while around 1,04,892 persons from other states and UTs including 328 from abroad were evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur.

“A total of around 1,52,416 J&K residents stranded outside have been brought back to the UT by the government by 58 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the coronavirus,” said a statement.

As per the figures, about 1,568 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 19 to June 20 while 889 passengers reached today in the 38th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.