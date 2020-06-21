1.54 lakh stranded J&K residents evacuated: Government

The government has evacuated about 1,54,534 J&K residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data, the administration has received 60 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 48,333 passengers while about 1,06,201 persons from other states and UTs including 328 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

“A total of about 1,54,534 J&K residents stranded outside have been brought back to the UT by the government by 60 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur, after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures,” said a statement.

As per detailed breakup, about 1,309 stranded passengers entered J&K through Lakhanpur from June 20 to June 21 while 808 passengers reached today in the 39th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.