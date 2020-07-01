1.77 lakh stranded J&K residents evacuated: Government

The government on Wednesday said it has evacuated more than 1.77 lakh residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data, the administration has received 70 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs so far, with 57,054 passengers while 1,20,868 persons from other states and UTs including 657 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup, 1,845 stranded passengers entered through Lakhanpur from June 30 to July 1, while 911 passengers reached today in the 49th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.

So far, 49 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 41,358 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains.

Meanwhile, on day 38 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 21 domestic flights with 2,319 passengers on board arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A statement said a total of 582 passengers aboard eight regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport while 13 domestic flights with about 1737 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.