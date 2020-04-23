1 test positive for COVID19 in Ramban

One person was tested positive for COVID19 in Ramban district on Thursday. The patient has been shifted to GMC Jammu for advanced treatment.

The patient was among those who were held by the Station House Officers (SHO) Batote police station at Nashri while they were clandestinely traveling in a truck toward Kashmir during lockdown on April 16.

The deputy commissioner Ramban has advised the public to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government and rely only on the information released by the government through daily bulletin to print and electronic media. People have also been advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them.