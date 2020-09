10 docs transferred

Health and Medical Education Department today ordered transfer and posting of 10 doctors.

As per the order, Medical Officer Dr Khurshid Ahmed has been transferred and posted as DTC Pulwama, Medical Officer Dr Mohammed Rafiq has been transferred and posted as District Hospital Pulwama, Dental Surgeon Dr Asif Iqbal Dar has been transferred and posted as Primary Health Centre, Qazigund, Dental Surgeon, Dr Farooq Ahmed, Primary Health Centre, DK Marg Kulgam, Dental Surgeon, Dr Anjum Jalal, has been transferred and posted at Government Dental College, Srinagar on the standard terms and conditions of deputation, Dental Surgeon, Dr Showkat Malik has been transferred and posted as PHC Saidaware Kulgam, Dental Surgeon, Dr Farooq Abdullah has been transferred and posted as SDH Sopore and Dental Surgeon, Dr Arshad Khuro, has been transferred and posted as PHC Sharakwara Baramulla.

Medical Officer, PHC Majalta, Dr Kanchan Anand has been transferred and posted at PHC Kotbalwal and Medical Officer, Dr Shashi Paul has been posted as CHC Bani.