Jammu,
January 26, 2021

10 Jail officials awarded DG's prison medal

Jammu,
January 26, 2021
Representational Pic
On the eve of Republic Day, 2021 Director General of Police, Prisons, J&K V. K. Singh, awarded the Director General’s Prison Medal to 10 Officers/Officials of the J&K Prisons Department in recognition of their  outstanding performance.

The awardees include Dr. Mohammad Sultan Lone, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, J&K; Vijay Kumar, Assistant Superintendent (M), District Jail Jammu; Head Warders, Abdul Rashid War, Central Jail Jammu Kotbhalwal; Anita Gill, District Jail Udhampur; Sehdev Singh, Central Jail Srinagar; Ghulam Ahmad Ganaie, District Jail Kupwara; Head Warden Driver, Balbir Singh, Prisons Headquarter; Sg. Warder, SubashChander, Sub Jail Reasi; Warder, Shameem Ahmad Dar; Central Jail Srinagar and Cook, Nazir Ahmed Bhat, District Jail Baramulla. While congratulating the awardees, the Director General of Prisons expressed the hope that they would continue to work with the same zeal and enthusiasm in future also.

