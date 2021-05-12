10 Joint, Deputy Directors transferred

The Finance department on Wednesday ordered the transfers and postings of 10 Joint Directors and Deputy Directors with immediate effect.

As per government order No 137-FD of 2021, in the interest of administration, Riyaz Ahmad Romshoo, I/C Joint Director(E&S) presently posted at Planning, Development & Monitoring Department has been transferred and posted as Joint Director (Evaluation) DES, J&K against available vacancy, Ashu Gupta, I/c Joint Director (E&S) presently posted as Principal, Statistical Training School, Jammu has been transferred and posted at Youth Services and Sports Department, Civil Secretariat vice Sanjay Vashist.

Sanjay Vashist, I/c Joint Director (E&S) presently posted at Youth Services and Sports Department, Civil Secretariat has been transferred and posted as Principal, Statistical Training School, Jammu vice Ashu Gupta and will look after the assignment of Regional Director, Jammu in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Mukhtar Ahmad Bazaz, I/c Joint Director (E&S) presently posted as Chief Planning Officer Anantnag has been transferred and posted at Planning Development and Monitoring Department vice Riyaz Ahmad Romshoo.

Mohammed Ashraf Mir, I/c Joint Director (E&S) presently posted as Chief Planning Officer Kulgam has been transferred and posted as Chief Planning Officer, Anantnag vice Mukhtar Ahmad Bazaz.

Zahid Sajad Baghat, I/c Deputy Director (E&S) presently posted as Director School Education Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Chief Planning Officer Kulgam vice Mohd Ashraf Mir.

Ganesh Kumar, I/c Deputy Director (E&S) presently posted at the Office of Transport Commissioner J&K has been transferred and posted as District Statistics and Evaluation Officer, Ramban against available vacancy.

Vijay Kumar, I/c Deputy Director (E&S) presently awaiting order of adjustment in the Transport Department, J&K has been transferred and posted at Government Medical College, Jammu vice Sonia Vaid.

Sonia Vaid, I/c Deputy Director (E&S) presently posted at Government Medical College Jammu has been transferred and posted at the Directorate of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Jammu against available vacancy.

Megha Baogia, I/c Deputy Director (E&S) presently posted at Directorate of Handicraft & Handloom, Kashmir has been transferred and posted at Directorate of Handicraft & Handloom, Jammu against available vacancy.