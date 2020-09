District Magistrate, Jammu has declared 10 new containment zones in the district after recording a spike in COVID19 positive cases.

The DM Jammu, Sushma Chauhan has declared Muthi Gaon, Ram Vihar Purkho Camp in Domana Rajpura, Rajiv Nagar, Channi Rama, ward number 9 in RS Pura’s Chohala Mohalla,Nai Basti in Gajansoo of Marh as new containment zones.