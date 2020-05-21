10 water testing labs to be set up in JK: Sahu

Commissioner Secretary PHE and I&FC, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, today convened an officers meeting to review implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission and status of piped water to all households in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sahu said ten water testing laboratories would be established across J&K under National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) standard.

The meeting was told that the under Jal Jeevan Mission 55 liters of water would be provided per person by 2024.

For J&K, the meeting was informed that the government has set a deadline of 2022 for providing the cleaned piped water to all households under the Mission and of 18.17 lakh households, 7.82 lakh rural household have been covered till date.

The meeting also approved Annual Action Plan for the year 2020-21 and Rs 10,000 crore Budget outlay sanctioned for improving water supply infrastructure in rural areas of J&K with 1100 crore would be spend during the current year during which 2.32 lakh households would be covered.