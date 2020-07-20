108 J&K officials deputed to Ladakh UT to meet shortage of officials in Civil Secretariat, Govt offices

J&K government has deputed 108 officials from 19 departments for two years of deputation in Ladakh union territory (UT) to fulfill the severe shortage of staff in the offices, civil secretariat and directorates.

These officials have been directed to report to the General Administration Department (GAD), Ladakh, for further posting in the newly created UT.

The officials have been deputed to Ladakh for a period of two years or till final allocation is made to the UT after the Advisor of the Ladakh, Umang Narula in writing had requested to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Government of Jammu and Kashmir to immediately provide 251 field officers, directors, under secretaries, executive engineers. Although, the sanctioned posts in different departments of Ladakh are 682.

“We received a list of 108 officials from the departments, and accordingly, we have deputed them to Ladakh. We have again given reminders to the departments to provide list as per requirement in Ladakh within next two days,” said a senior official.

At least 143 more officials are required to be deputed to Ladakh UT.

Earlier, the General Administration Department (GAD) had also issued reminders to heads of different departments to provide them a list of officials from their respective offices to be deputed in Ladakh for a period of two years by July 16, 2020.

On the basis of this reminder, the list of 108 officials was provided by the 19 departments including GAD, Floriculture, Gardens and Parks, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Jal Shakti, Finance, Planning Development and Monitoring, Finance (Excise and Taxation), Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Industries and Commerce, Housing and Urban Development, Power Development Department, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport Department, Revenue Department, Culture Department (J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Language), Public Works (R&B), School Education Department, and Tourism Department.

The lien and promotion prospects of the officials will remain with their respective parent departments during the period of deputation in Ladakh, according to the official quoting the GAD order.

Mission Director, Rashtriya Uchachatar Shiksha Abhiya (RUSA), KAS, Ravinder Kumar Bhat along with eight others by the GAD has been deputed to Ladakh with directions to join GAD Ladakh for further posting.

At least 14 officials from Finance, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department were deputed to Ladakh. These officials include Incharge Director (Planning), Animal, and Sheep Husbandry Department, Girdhari Lal, Director (Planning) Higher Education Department, GM Ganie, Director, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Parvaix Ahmed Handoo, Director, Industries and Commerce Department, Syed Shabir Shafi, Incharge Joint Director, Revenue Department, Ved Raj, Incharge CPO Resi, Kamal Kumar Sharma and Incharge CPO Rajouri, Shama-un-Ahmed, Statistical Officer, Registrar Cooperative Societies, J&K, Srinagar, Nazir Hussain, besides others.

Similarly, nine officials from the Finance (Excise and Taxation) department, seven Incharge Block Development Officers (BDOs) and twenty-four officials from Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs have been deputed to Ladakh from the Rural Development Department.

Two Medical Officers namely Dr Nargis Bano and Dr Stanzin Sonam from Health and Medical Education Department. Four officials from Floriculture, Parks and Gardens department, two officials from Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, five engineers including one Incharge Executive Engineer from Jal Shakti Department besides other officials.