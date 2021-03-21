11 injured in Udhampur mishap

Eleven persons sustained injuries when a mini bus, they were travelling in, hit a parapet at Sarora (Tikri) on the National Highway in Udhampur district Sunday evening.

Officials said that the mini-bus, bearing registration number JK06A-2692, was on its way from Doda to Jammu when it hit a parapet at Sarora (Tikri) on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44). “A police team led by Inspector Jaswinder Singh from Police Post Tikri reached the spot and with the help of locals shifted the injured to nearby PHC for treatment. Most of them were discharged immediately after first aid,” they added.

Officials said that fourteen among the injured sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalization, while eleven others were shifted to PHC for treatment. “All the injured persons are stable. A case has been registered in this regard,” officials said.