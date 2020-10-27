11 officers transferred

General Administration Department today ordered transfer and posting of eleven officers.

As per the order, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kupwara, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, shall also hold the charge of Deputy District Election Officer, Kupwara, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Secretary, Tawi Golf Course, Lal Chand, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Ramban.

Project Officer, Self Employment, Poonch, Naeem-ul-Nisa, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Poonch. Project Manager, IWMP, Rajouri, Parveen Akhter, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Rajouri.

Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Anantnag, Nazia Hassan, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Anantnag.

Collector, Public Works (R&B) Department, Srinagar, Gulzar Ahmad Rather, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Pulwama, Development Officer, Handicrafts (Textiles), Kashmir, Zahida has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Budgam and General Manager, DIC, Shopian, Tanvir-ul-Majid, shall hold the charge of Deputy District Election Officer, Shopian, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

General Manager, DIC, Bandipora, Parvaiz Rahim, shall hold the charge of Deputy District Election Officer, Bandipora, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Meanwhile, in another order, Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR), Doda, Kaiser Ahmad Bhawani, has also been transferred and his services placed at the disposal of Union Territory of Ladakh, on deputation basis, for further posting.

Deputy Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal, Sanjeev Kumar, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Doda.