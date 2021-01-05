11 Prosecuting Officers promoted as Senior Prosecuting Officers

The Home Department of J&K government Tuesday promoted 11 Prosecuting Officers as Senior Prosecuting Officers.

Regarding the promotion in J&K Prosecution Service, the Home Department order reads, “Pursuant to the recommendation of Departmental Promotion Committee and J&K Public Service Commission, sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of 11 Prosecuting Officers as Senior Prosecuting Officers in the Pay Level-9 (52,700-1,66,700) with immediate effect.”

Prosecuting Officers Chander Lekha, Yogesh Nagpaul, Kishore Kumar, Khursheed Ahmed, Nighat Maqbool, Sheikh Bilal Mohiuddin, Syed Anwar Ahmed, Mehrajuddin, Abdul Aziz Zaindari, Ghulam Ahmed and Hemanshu Mahajan have been promoted as Senior Prosecuting Officers.

The order reads that they would continue to their present places of posting till further orders and the promotions would be without prejudice to the outcome of the writ petitions, if any pending consideration before the competent court and the seniority of these officers would be notified as per rules separately.