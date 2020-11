Department of Home on Tuesday ordered promotion of 117 Prosecuting Officers as Senior Prosecuting Officer in Jammu and Kashmir Prosecution Service.

As per the order, pursuant to the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee, J&K Police Service Commission, the government has accorded sanction to the promotion of Prosecuting Officer as Senior Prosecuting Officer in Pay Level 8 (47600-151100), up-graded with effect from March 12, 2020 to Pay level 9 (52700-166700).