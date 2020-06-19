12 I/C CEs in Jal Shakti Deptt transferred

Jal Shakti Department today ordered transfer and posting of 12 Incharge Superintending Engineers who were placed as Incharge Chief Engineers.

As per the order, Incharge Superintending Engineers namely Ashwani Kumar Anand, Aijaz Ahmed Khan, Suresh Suberwal, Iftikhar Ahmed Kakroo, JankarNath, Naresh Kumar, ManjeetKotwa, BasharatJeelaniKawoosa, Sanjay Gupta, Ifitikar Ahmed Wani, HameshManchanda, and Manesh Kumar Bhat have been assigned the charge as Incharge Chief Engineers as an interim measures and on temporary bases.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Kumar Chadha has been transferred and posted as Incharge Chief Engineer DIQC, Ajaz Ahmed Khan has been transferred and posted as Incharge Chief Engineer Hydraulic, Ladakh against the vacant post, Suresh Suberwal has been transferred and posted as Incharge Chief Engineer RTIC, Jammu, Iftikar Ahmed Kakroo has been transferred and posted as incharge Chief Engineer in Irrigation and Flood Control, Kashmir, JanakNath will continue on deputation to CVPPL and will be placed as Incharge Chief Engineer from July1, 2020, Naresh Kumar has been transferred and posted on deputation to J&K PDC as Incharge Chief Engineer immediately on temporary bases and as Incharge Chief Engineer with effect from July 1, 2020, ManjeetKotwal on deputation to J&K PDC as Incharge Chief Engineer immediately on temporary basis and as Incharge Chief Engineer with effect from July1, 2020, BasharatJeelaniKawoosa has been transferred and posted as Incharge Director (Technical) J&K ERA (Incharge Chief Engineer) from July 1, 2020 after retirement on superannuation of Naim Ahmed Naim on June 20, 2020, Iftikhar Ahmed Wani has been transferred and posted as Incharge Chief Engineer PHE Kashmir, on temporary basis, with effect from July 1, 2020 on retirement on superannuation of Abdul Wahid on June 30, 2020, HameshManchanda has been transferred and posted as Incharge Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control, Jammu, on temporary basis, with effect from July 1, 2020, and Manesh Kumar Bhat has been transferred and posted as Incharge Chief Engineer PHE, Jammu, on temporary basis, with effect from July 1, 2020 vice Sanjeev Kumar Chadha.