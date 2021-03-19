12 militants killed, 3 dozen OGWs arrested in 2021: DGP Dilbag Singh

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Friday said that 12 militants had been killed and three dozen Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of militants arrested in 2021.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a function at Sunjwan Police Training Centre, he said this year so far 12 militants had been killed and around three dozen OGWs arrested.

He said that recently two top militant commanders were killed in north Kashmir and south Kashmir and other two top commanders of the newly-created militant outfit had been arrested.

“The forces killed top commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba, Abdul Gani Khawaja of Kupwara, and Jaish-e-Muhammad commander Vilayat Hussain of Shopian,” the DGP said.

He said that it had been the effort of J&K Police to bring back “misguided youth” and in the last year around three dozen youth with the support of their parents had been brought back.

Singh said that Police and other forces were providing chance to surrender even during live gunfights and in 2020, around a dozen of them surrendered.

He said that elements inimical to peace were making repeated attempts to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP said that J&K Police along with other security agencies was capable enough to thwart the designs of the militants.

He said there was no threat to Amarnath yatra.