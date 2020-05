13 Associate, Assistant Professors transferred

Higher Education Department Tuesday ordered transfer and posting of 13 Associate and Assistant Professors in Jammu and Kashmir.

An order to this effect was issued by Secretary Higher Education, Talat Parvez Rohella.

As per the order Heena Amin has been retained in Amar Singh College, Srinagar, Shittal Sharma has been transferred and posted to GDC Vijaypur, Nusrat Aziz has been transferred and posted to GDC Sopore and Sanjay Singh Sambyal has been transferred and posted to GDC RS Pura vice Menaka Rajput.

Rajput has been transferred and posted as GDC Akhnoor vice Sanjay Singh Sambyal, Pooja Devi has been transferred and posted to GDC Kunjwani vice Neeraj Sharma while as Sharma has been transferred and posted to MAM College, Jammu vice Pooja Devi.

Vandana Khajuria has been deployed to GCW Parade Jammu and Rifit Gulzar has been transferred and posted to GDC Tral vice Mohammed Shafi Dar.

Dar has been transferred and posted to GDC Pulwama vice Rifat Gulzar and Balbeer has been transferred and posted to GCW Gandhi Nagar vice Liaqat Ali.

Ali has been transferred and posted to GDC Samba vice Balbeer, and Romesh Chander has been transferred and posted to GDC Udhampur.