13 Tehsildars transferred

Revenue Department today ordered transfer and posting of 13 Tehsildars in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order, Principal Secretary, Dr Pawan Kotwal, has ordered transfer of Vishal Singh Parihar and posted him as Tehsildar Jorian (Jammu district), Ghulam Mohammed Bhat has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Hajan (Bandipora), Sushil Kumar has been transferred and posted him as Tehsildar Chashana (Reasi), Sayed Shabir Sarwar has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Kunzar (Baramulla), Abdul Aziz Wani has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Ramhall Tarthpura (Kupwara) vice Mohammed Maqbool Batt, Tariq Ahmed Sheikh has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Vilgam (Kupwara) vice Ashaq Hussain Wani, Mohammed Maqbool Batt has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Wagoora (Baramulla), Ranjit Singh has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Jammu Development Authority, Sunil Dogra has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Dinga Amb (Kathua) vice Sushil Kumar, Gulshan Kumar has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Mahreen (Kathua) vice Jeetinder Singh, Jeetinder Singh has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Mohalla (Doda) vice Ranjit Singh and Mulkh Raj has been transferred and he will await orders of adjustment in the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.