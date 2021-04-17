142 non-gazetted Police officers promoted, DGP congratulates

Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters Saturday issued grade promotion order in of 142 non-gazetted officers including inspectors and sub-inspectors besides two Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Executive Police who were promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Director General of Police Dilbag Singh congratulated the promoted officers and their families.

The statement said that the DGP expressed his hope that the promotion would serve as an inspiration for the officers to perform their duties with enhanced dedication and zeal.

Two Assistant Sub-Inspectors who had been promoted as Sub-Inspectors in the Executive Cadre of J&K Police include Angrez Singh and Pawan Kumar.