149 underwent treatment for COVID19 in Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu

Officials said that the Super Speciality Hospital Jammu has admitted 149 COVID19 patients since May 2nd, 2021, whereas 74 were treated and discharged.

As on date, officials said, 57 patients are admitted and all of them are on oxygen support.

“Three patients were discharged after their recovery from the Covid19,” the official said.

They said that the senior BJP’s Incharge Department of Political Affairs and Feedback (J&K) and senior Kashmiri Pandit leader, Ajay Chrungoo has been undergoing treatment for Covid19 since May 17, 2021. “Chrungoo is stable and his vital parameters are normal,” the official added.