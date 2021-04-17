16 KAS officers promoted to Super Time Scale

The J&K government has promoted 16 KAS officers to the Super Time scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service.

As per the GAD order No 340 issued on Friday, sanction was accorded to the promotion of 16 Special Scale officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service to the Super Time Scale of KAS in pay level-14 (144200-218200), with effect from April 15, 2021.

The KAS officers promoted included Hashmat Ali Khan, Amit Sharma, NazimZai Khan, Shakeel-ul-Rehman Rather, Pradeep Kumar, RohitKhajuria, Rahul Sharma, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Hashmat Ali Yatoo, Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, Muhammad Akbar Wani, RifatArif, Sheikh ArshadAyub, Rajesh Sharma, Farooq Ahmad Shah and BabilaRakwal.

Prior to it, out of these 16 officers, Amit Sharma, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat and Rajesh Sharma – all three Selection Grade officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, through a separate GAD Order No 339 also issued on Friday, were first promoted to the Special Scale of KAS in pay level-13 (123100-215900), with effect from April 7, 2021.