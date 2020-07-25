1,60,350 submit applications for Class IV, 22,230 for Accounts Assistant posts on JKSSB online portal

As many as 1,60,350 candidates completed their online application submission process for Class IV posts on the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) online portal.

Besides, 22,230 applications have been submitted online for the post of Accounts Assistant. It has been noted that about 99,000 unique visitors visited the online application portal of JKSSB yesterday.

Till today morning, 3,09,001 Registrations have been done by the candidates on JKSSB’s Online Portal, since the commencement of online application submission from 10th July, 2020 and

Further, the Services Selection Board has operationalized two helplines one each at Srinagar and Jammu for the convenience of aspirants. In addition, any person who finds difficulty in submission of application form due to technical issue or for any other reasons, may send a self-explanatory mail at ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com for seeking guidance, clarification etc.